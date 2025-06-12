NTPC, SEforALL partner to mobilise investment, technology and energy transformation

“The partnership aims to accelerate clean energy deployment while ensuring that the transition is equitable and financially viable,” a spokesperson for SEforALL told PV Tech.

“The roadmap will support NTPC’s strategic ambitions, aligning it with India’s energy goals. Through close collaboration with NTPC and key national stakeholders, SEforALL will work towards a roadmap that reflects both corporate and national objectives adopted by the country.”

The organisations will use an energy system model (SEM) established by SEforALL, along with open access tools for cost optimisation. According to the firm, the collaboration will analyse demand, fuel prices, and technology trends, helping identify the most cost-effective energy transition routes for expanding projects from pilot to commercial scale.

Additionally, SEforALL will develop the roadmap, including early assessments, stakeholder consultations, and the formulation of key recommendations for NTPC by 2026.

“Through this agreement, SEforALL will help NTPC in finding the right technology providers and market opportunities, including connecting with development banks, climate funds, and multilateral agencies, as well as exploring instruments like Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs), carbon markets, and green bonds.”

Demonstrating public sector enterprises as leader within the industry, this partnership can be replicated and used as a blueprint for organisations within India and around the world, the firm said.

“This collaboration also opens avenues for South-South knowledge exchange, where lessons from India’s experience can inform similar transitions in other developing countries, including Africa and Southeast Asia. This model can serve as a peer-driven framework for capacity building, policy alignment, and investment mobilisation in those contexts.”