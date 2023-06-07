PVcase acquires US solar siting software platform Anderson Optimization

Anderson Optimization’s software will be available to the German, Spanish and UK markets after the acquisition. Image: Getty

Lithuanian software company PVcase has acquired US solar siting software platform Anderson Optimization.

After the acquisition, Anderson Optimization’s software will be available to the German, Spanish and UK markets, marking its first-ever presence in Europe. PVcase said that the acquisition could minimise the risk of degradation and loss when transferring data.

According to Anderson Optimization, its platform is used by developers to assess the feasibility of building a solar power plant on a particular plot of land, considering a number of factors such as interconnection, terrain analysis, solar potential, and environmental considerations.

“Solar software incompatibility might seem like a technicality to some. But in our work across 75 countries, developers and asset owners say it’s emerging as a serious growth constraint,” said David Trainavicius, CEO of PVcase.

“With this acquisition, developers can cut their data loss risk substantially. And for European developers, we’ll be able to cut the project design process from weeks to roughly 20 minutes.”



Previously, PV Tech Power examined the use of data and software solutions, highlighting that one of the challenges that industry players could face is data integration. In other words, accessible and well-managed data for analysis and decision-making can improve portfolio management.

PV Tech has reached out to PVcase for further details of the transaction.