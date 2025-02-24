Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Product Reviews

How PVcase Yield 3D modelling can increase PV bankability

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Balance of System, New Technology, Operations & Maintenance
Europe

Latest

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

News

How PVcase Yield 3D modelling can increase PV bankability

Features, Product Reviews

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

News

France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

News

The future of solar with battery storage

Guest Blog, Features

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

News

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

News

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PVcase’s project performance simulation software produces highly accurate 3D models. Image: PVcase

Industry challenges

Inaccurate energy yield predictions can lead to financial miscalculations, suboptimal designs and unexpected underperformance of PV plants. Conventional modelling tools rely on empirical or semi-empirical approaches, which often:

● Struggle to accurately model complex terrain and shading effects

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

● Require manual calibration and assumptions, increasing the risk of errors

● Lack real-time adaptability to new technologies like bifacial and Agri-PV systems

● Fail to integrate real-world plant conditions, such as temperature variation and albedo changes.

PVcase Yield’s Unique Approach

PVcase Yield addresses these issues through a physics-driven, digital twin-based methodology:

● 3D Digital Twin Integration: Accurately models all physical components, topography, and environmental effects in one seamless simulation.

● Advanced Ray Tracing: More precise irradiance and shading calculations, particularly for bifacial and single-axis tracker systems.

● Physics-Based Thermal & Electrical Modeling: Accounts for real-world temperature effects on module performance without manual calibration.

● Automated Cable Loss Estimation: Unlike PVsyst, which uses predefined loss factors, PVcase Yield dynamically calculates DC cable losses based on real electrical topology.

● Machine Learning for Faster Computation: AI-powered layout analysis reduces redundant calculations, making it scalable for large PV plants.

Real-world applications

PVcase Yield is ideal for utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developers, investors, and EPCs looking to:

● Enhance project financing confidence with more accurate yield predictions

● Optimise solar farm layouts for maximised energy generation

● Improve performance tracking and O&M decision-making using digital twin analysis

● Evaluate the financial impact of DC/AC ratio optimisation for lowest LCOE.

Availability

PVcase Yield is currently available for customers in North America, Europe, and selected global markets. The product is actively being adopted by leading solar developers and asset managers seeking a next-generation approach to energy yield simulations

PV Tech is hosting a webinar with PVcase on 19th March at 4 PM GMT. This webinar explores the transformative capabilities of PVcase Yield, a next-generation energy yield simulation tool. Attendees will gain insights into how PVcase Yield enhances accuracy in solar project assessments through its digital twin-based modelling approach.

digital twin, optimisation, pvcase, site modelling, software solutions

Read Next

PVcase-Prospect_240830_300dpi
Sponsored

How does PVcase mitigate data risk in solar energy development?

November 6, 2024
Learn more about data risk in solar energy development in PV Tech's webinar with PVcase, next Wednesday 13th November at 4 pm GMT.
PVcase-Prospect_240830_300dpi
Sponsored

PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

September 5, 2024
PVcase has launched PVcase Prospect, a new tool aimed at helping solar developers with time-consuming site selection processes.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

July 19, 2024
PV Lighthouse has secured AU$1.97 million from ARENA to aid the development of its digital twin software for utility-scale solar PV projects.
PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.

PVcase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

June 17, 2024
Solar engineering software company PVCase has launched a project planning platform designed to cover the entire construction and planning process for PV projects.
tigo energy in california

Tigo Energy reports ‘more stabilised environment’ and consistent results in Q1 2024

May 15, 2024
Tigo Energy has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which include revenues of US$9.8 million.
PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.
Premium

Big interview: PVcase’s David Trainavicius on tackling the solar sector’s “data risk”

April 25, 2024
In the first of PV Tech Premium’s big interviews, we speak to PVcase founder and CEO David Trainavicius about data risk in solar management.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

News

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.