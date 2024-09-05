PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

PVcase has launched PVcase Prospect, a new tool aimed at helping solar developers with time-consuming site selection processes and increasing project success rates. The platform is particularly valuable for developers moving into new markets, offering a consistent and streamlined approach to siting.
Product outline
PVcase Prospect is an automated site selection tool for solar development. It offers end-to-end scalable site selection with high-fidelity analysis to save time and improve project quality.
Problem
Solar developers face significant challenges, such as the use of too many disjointed tools, lack of consistent cross-company processes, massive project backlogs, heavy competition for available sites and tight deadlines. These issues lead to inefficiencies, inconsistent data formats, administrative overhead, delays and difficulty in finding optimal sites, particularly in new, unfamiliar markets.
Solution
PVcase Prospect addresses these challenges with a variety of functions.
- End-to-end automation. Automated parcel search, constraint analysis on multiple parcels at once and seamless data transfer to other PVcase products, such as PVcase Ground Mount.
- Extensive data. Access to more out-of-the-box data layers than any competitor, including premium layers for deeper insights and fast integration of proprietary data sets.
- Comprehensive project management. Portfolio-wide list and map views, collaboration tools, and detailed insights at both the project and parcel levels.
Applications
PVcase Prospectserves the early-stage solar development market, helping developers find and evaluate optimal sites for solar projects efficiently.
Platform
Specifications
- Automatic parcel search: based on unique criteria
- Constraint analysis automation: on multiple parcels simultaneously
- Data layers: hundreds of built-in public data layers and optional premium data add-ons
- Collaboration tools: for efficient team communication and project management
- Seamless data transfer: to other PVcase products in 20 seconds or less
Exclusive features
- Capacity: assess local load demand and grid capacity.
- LMP: estimate the financial viability of projects.
- Premium Grid: get detailed utility territory insights.
- Distribution Grid (DG): locate parcels near distribution lines and substations.
- Premium Flood: access improved assessment of flood risk.
Availability
PVcase Prospect is fully accessible nationwide across the United States. For more information visit https://pvcase.com/prospect/ or to book a free demo go to https://get.pvcase.com/trial-prospect