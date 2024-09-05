Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Product Reviews, Features

PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

By PV Tech
New Technology

Latest

Moldova targets 30% renewable electricity consumption by 2030

News

Summit Ridge, Siemens sign inverter supply deal for US domestic content bonus

News

Central role for PV module recycling and longevity in Australia’s clean energy plans

Features, Interviews

Voltalia reports 28% increase in turnover in H1 2024

News

PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

Product Reviews, Features

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Q Energy secures €50 million financing for 74MW floating PV plant in France

News

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

PVcase has launched PVcase Prospect, a new tool aimed at helping solar developers with time-consuming site selection processes and increasing project success rates. The platform is particularly valuable for developers moving into new markets, offering a consistent and streamlined approach to siting.

Product outline

PVcase Prospect is an automated site selection tool for solar development. It offers end-to-end scalable site selection with high-fidelity analysis to save time and improve project quality.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Problem

Solar developers face significant challenges, such as the use of too many disjointed tools, lack of consistent cross-company processes, massive project backlogs, heavy competition for available sites and tight deadlines. These issues lead to inefficiencies, inconsistent data formats, administrative overhead, delays and difficulty in finding optimal sites, particularly in new, unfamiliar markets.

Solution

PVcase Prospect addresses these challenges with a variety of functions.

  • End-to-end automation. Automated parcel search, constraint analysis on multiple parcels at once and seamless data transfer to other PVcase products, such as PVcase Ground Mount.
  • Extensive data. Access to more out-of-the-box data layers than any competitor, including premium layers for deeper insights and fast integration of proprietary data sets.
  • Comprehensive project management. Portfolio-wide list and map views, collaboration tools, and detailed insights at both the project and parcel levels.

Applications

PVcase Prospectserves the early-stage solar development market, helping developers find and evaluate optimal sites for solar projects efficiently.

Platform

Specifications

  • Automatic parcel search: based on unique criteria
  • Constraint analysis automation: on multiple parcels simultaneously
  • Data layers: hundreds of built-in public data layers and optional premium data add-ons
  • Collaboration tools: for efficient team communication and project management
  • Seamless data transfer: to other PVcase products in 20 seconds or less

Exclusive features

  • Capacity: assess local load demand and grid capacity.
  • LMP: estimate the financial viability of projects.
  • Premium Grid: get detailed utility territory insights.
  • Distribution Grid (DG): locate parcels near distribution lines and substations.
  • Premium Flood: access improved assessment of flood risk.

Availability

PVcase Prospect is fully accessible nationwide across the United States. For more information visit https://pvcase.com/prospect/ or to book a free demo go to https://get.pvcase.com/trial-prospect

pvcase, site selection

Read Next

PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.

PVcase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

June 17, 2024
Solar engineering software company PVCase has launched a project planning platform designed to cover the entire construction and planning process for PV projects.
PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.
Premium

Big interview: PVcase’s David Trainavicius on tackling the solar sector’s “data risk”

April 25, 2024
In the first of PV Tech Premium’s big interviews, we speak to PVcase founder and CEO David Trainavicius about data risk in solar management.
pvcase
Sponsored

PVcase launches e-guide to C&I roof-mount PV design platform

December 6, 2023
In October this year, PVcase released its rooftop solar design modelling software, which reduces lead time in the design process and encompasses the elements that need to be considered whilst planning a commercial & industrial (C&I) PV installation.
pvcase

PVcase launches PVcase Roof Mount for commercial and industrial solar rooftop installations

October 17, 2023
PVcase has just launched PVcase Roof Mount, a cutting-edge tool for commercial and industrial rooftop solar installations.
Rooftop solar panels.

PVcase launches Roof Mount software to aid in rooftop solar design

October 5, 2023
PVcase has launched PVcase Roof Mount, a new piece of software for solar developers to optimise installations in the rooftop sector.
An Ignitis Group solar project in Lithuania. Credit: Ignitis Group

PVCase raises US$100 million in latest funding round

July 18, 2023
PVCase has closed its latest funding round, raising US$100 million from investors Highland Europe, Energize and Elephant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024