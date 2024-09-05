PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

Access to more than 1,000 technical papers

Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments

Problem

Solar developers face significant challenges, such as the use of too many disjointed tools, lack of consistent cross-company processes, massive project backlogs, heavy competition for available sites and tight deadlines. These issues lead to inefficiencies, inconsistent data formats, administrative overhead, delays and difficulty in finding optimal sites, particularly in new, unfamiliar markets.

Solution

PVcase Prospect addresses these challenges with a variety of functions.

End-to-end automation. Automated parcel search, constraint analysis on multiple parcels at once and seamless data transfer to other PVcase products, such as PVcase Ground Mount.

Automated parcel search, constraint analysis on multiple parcels at once and seamless data transfer to other PVcase products, such as PVcase Ground Mount. Extensive data . Access to more out-of-the-box data layers than any competitor, including premium layers for deeper insights and fast integration of proprietary data sets.

. Access to more out-of-the-box data layers than any competitor, including premium layers for deeper insights and fast integration of proprietary data sets. Comprehensive project management. Portfolio-wide list and map views, collaboration tools, and detailed insights at both the project and parcel levels.

Applications

PVcase Prospectserves the early-stage solar development market, helping developers find and evaluate optimal sites for solar projects efficiently.

Platform

Specifications

Automatic parcel search: based on unique criteria

based on unique criteria Constraint analysis automation: on multiple parcels simultaneously

on multiple parcels simultaneously Data layers: hundreds of built-in public data layers and optional premium data add-ons

hundreds of built-in public data layers and optional premium data add-ons Collaboration tools: for efficient team communication and project management

for efficient team communication and project management Seamless data transfer: to other PVcase products in 20 seconds or less

Exclusive features

Capacity: assess local load demand and grid capacity.

assess local load demand and grid capacity. LMP: estimate the financial viability of projects.

estimate the financial viability of projects. Premium Grid: get detailed utility territory insights.

get detailed utility territory insights. Distribution Grid (DG): locate parcels near distribution lines and substations.

locate parcels near distribution lines and substations. Premium Flood: access improved assessment of flood risk.

Availability

PVcase Prospect is fully accessible nationwide across the United States. For more information visit https://pvcase.com/prospect/ or to book a free demo go to https://get.pvcase.com/trial-prospect