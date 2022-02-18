Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

By Sean Rai-Roche
Balance of System, Manufacturing, Modules, Projects
Europe

Latest

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

News

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

News

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

News

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

News

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

News

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

News

The ins and outs of utility-scale solar financing in Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Q CELLS’ new Q.PEAK DUO XL-G10 module with a “zero-gap cell layout”. Image: Q CELLS

Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS has begun selling its new Q.Peak DUO-G10 panel in Europe, which the company said is its “most powerful solar module ever”.

Unveiled in May last year, the module builds on its predecessor – Q.Peak DUO-G9 – but is the first module from the company based on M6 wafers.

For large-scale ground-mounted projects, the 156-half cell Q.Peak DUO XL-G10 module has an output of 495W. When it comes to rooftop installations, Q CELLS is offering the 132-half cell Q.Peak DUO ML-G10 panel, which has an output of 415W.

Q CELLS said that both module types “provide exceptional efficiencies of 20.9% and 21.6% respectively thanks to Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, which arranges the module in a zero-gap cell layout”.

“With higher yield per surface area, the Q.PEAK DUO-G10 series helps to further lower BOS costs for the customer while delivering industry-leading performance and reliability,” it added.

The black version of the G10 series – the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G10 – is expected to be available across Europe in the second half of this year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cells and modules, hanwha q cells, modules, q cells

Read Next

Maxeon extends warranty for IBC modules to ‘industry-leading’ 40 years

February 3, 2022
PV manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has revealed its SunPower Maxeon range of interdigitated back contact (IBC) modules are to be sold with an extended 40-year warranty.

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

January 17, 2022
Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has launched its new S5 series of high-efficiency PV modules with a maximum power output of up to 670W and an efficiency of 21.57%.

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

January 14, 2022
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS has entered into a strategic partnership with development and financing firm Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure (KSI) to collaborate on project co-development and financing.

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

December 3, 2021
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has reduced module output at one of its production plants in Germany as COVID-19 is causing above-average workforce absences due to illness and quarantine orders.

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

November 18, 2021
Hanwha Solutions Corporation has agreed to buy a 16.67% stake in Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon in a deal worth around US$160 million, with the South Korean chemical company looking to reopen REC Silicon’s 20,000MT polysilicon factory in the US

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

November 17, 2021
Prices for solar modules in the US are expected to normalise following last week’s rejection of a petition surrounding alleged anti-circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.