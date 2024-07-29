Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

News

India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

News

Voltalia expands renewable power portfolio by 15% in Q2 2024

News

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

News

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

News

Endesa sells 49.99% stake in Spanish solar PV assets to Masdar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
JinkoSolar manufacturing.
Q-Sun is the latest Chinese PV manufacturer to announce capacity expansion in the Middle East. Image: JinkoSolar

Chinese solar manufacturer Q-Sun Solar has signed a deal to develop a 10GW n-type solar module and cell manufacturing facility in Oman.

The company said that the new facility would produce 8GW of solar modules and 2GW of cells in the Sohar free port region of Oman. It said that it would produce n-type products but did not specify whether those would be tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) or heterojunction technology (HJT). Q-Sun is also yet to announce the timeframe for the project’s construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The plan has been made in partnership with Bakarat Investment, which Q-Sun described as an “emerging Omani investor.” PV Tech was unable to find a reference to Bakarat Investment prior to the announcement of this deal.

Oman has committed to a “Vision 2040” initiative, which seeks to expand local manufacturing, particularly clean energy manufacturing, and economic growth.

Qin Wenming, chairman of Q-SUN Solar, said: “Establishing an advanced PV module and cell facility in Oman enhances local manufacturing capabilities, promotes knowledge transfer by involving local youth, and spreads the craftsmanship and spirit of Chinese manufacturing to every corner of the world.”

Chinese solar manufacturers have been expanding into Gulf countries over recent months. Leading global manufacturer JinkoSolar revealed plans for a 10GW TOPCon cell and module facility in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, through a roughly US$1 billion joint venture (JV) with the Saudi state-run Public Investment Fund (PIF).

At the time of the announcement, JinkoSolar CEO Xiande Li said the JV was a “major milestone in the execution of our globalisation strategy, [to] enhance our global competitiveness.”

Later the same week, the PIF announced a 20GW deal with Lumetech, a subsidiary of Chinese manufacturing major TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy, to establish silicon ingot and wafer production capacity in the Kingdom.

In Oman, the Australian-founded United Solar Holding recently began construction on a 100,000MT solar polysilicon production facility. The site is expected to begin production in 2025.

Oman and the broader Middle East are strategically located for global trade, and the governments of the states in question have been investing heavily in renewable energy as they pivot from their traditionally oil-rich economies.

Oman also has a free trade agreement with the US. The US solar market is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, and its global solar supply is currently uncertain. Despite its manufacturing expansion, the US still relies heavily on imports to meet its solar deployment demands—this is currently threatened by the ongoing AD/CVD investigation into Chinese-owned solar cell production capacity in Southeast Asia. Alternative import routes would likely be welcomed by US developers.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, hjt, n-type, oman, Qsun, solar pv, topcon

Read Next

A 10MW solar PV plant from Enerparc in Germany. Image: Enerparc.

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

July 26, 2024
The land in question excludes natural reserves and high-value agricultural areas under “strict agricultural, environmental and technical criteria for hosting onshore wind and solar projects.”
Nextracker trackers.

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

July 26, 2024
Wood Mackenzie’s ‘Global solar PV tracker market share’ report highlights that the top ten vendors accounted for 90% of the global market share in 2023.
Heliene, Inc is among the companies expanding solar PV manufacturing in the US with a recently-expanded 420MW facility in the Iron Range region of Minnesota. Credit: Heliene, Inc.

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

July 26, 2024
The site will produce n-type cells to support both manufacturers’ US cell requirements, Heliene said in a public statement. Details about the timeline and scope of the project will be released “shortly”.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

Australia proposes integration of VPPs and consumer energy into NEM, with solar PV to benefit

July 26, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commissioner (AEMC) is proposing to enable virtual power plants (VPPs) to directly compete with large-scale generators in the energy market, which could aid solar PV’s role in decarbonising Australia.
Image: Recurrent Energy

EIB makes two loans to back PV in Southern Europe

July 25, 2024
Greek energy company DEPA Commercial and solar developer Recurrent Energy both secured loans from the bank this week.
Insan-Boy-Seraphim
Sponsored

‘Made globally, sold globally’

July 25, 2024
Seraphim's VP Insan Boy discusses the Chinese module manufacturer's ongoing expansion into new markets and adapting to regional needs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

News

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

News

Growing demand for DuPont’s Tedlar transparent frontsheet driven by lightweight PV products

News

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024