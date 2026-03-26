Qair secures solar PV PPA at 192MW Brazilian plant

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Qair has more than 600MW of operational capacity in the country, including two hybrid solar and wind projects in the state of Ceará, with each project having 101MW solar PV capacity.

Moreover, the company has a development pipeline of 13GW, including 4.5GW of renewable hydrogen projects.

“This agreement marks a significant step in our capacity of leading the energy transition in the Brazilian private sector and also in our collaboration with local partners like Qair,” said Lucas Witzler, energy director at Ultragaz.