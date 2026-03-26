Qair secures solar PV PPA at 192MW Brazilian plant

French independent power producer (IPP) Qair has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Brazilian LPG distributor Ultragaz for the Bom Jardim solar PV project.
Located in the north-eastern state of Ceará, construction started at the 192MW PV plant in 2024 and reached commercial operations earlier this year. The project is located in the same state as most of the company’s operational solar and wind capacity in Brazil. According to the Brazilian Ministry of Mining and Energy, the project is part of a larger solar complex that comprises ten PV plants and a combined capacity of 439MW. Full commercial operation of all the plants is expected by December 2027.
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Qair has more than 600MW of operational capacity in the country, including two hybrid solar and wind projects in the state of Ceará, with each project having 101MW solar PV capacity.
Moreover, the company has a development pipeline of 13GW, including 4.5GW of renewable hydrogen projects.
“This agreement marks a significant step in our capacity of leading the energy transition in the Brazilian private sector and also in our collaboration with local partners like Qair,” said Lucas Witzler, energy director at Ultragaz.