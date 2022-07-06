Subscribe
Group Licence
News

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

News

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

News

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

News

Total Eren commissions 131MWp bifacial-only solar project in Uzbekistan

News

Trade bodies call for renewables-led recovery for Ukraine

News

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

News

South Korea to adjust renewables targets, build more nuclear plants

News

Sun Cable appoints trio to find investors for vast solar-storage interconnection project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
R.Power said it has a current development portfolio of roughly 7GW of solar PV assets. Image: R.Power

Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Announced today (6 July), R.Power said its management board had made the decision to seek additional funding in order to “further accelerate the next phase of the Company’s growth strategy” across Poland, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Germany.  

While the company did not disclose the amount of capital sought or the targeted capacity across those countries, it has already stated its intention of developing 1GW of PV in Italy alone.

And in February, it received  €189 million (US$215 million) from a banking consortium to finance its 299MW portfolio of solar PV projects in its home country of Poland, where it also has expanded its presence via the acquisition of Poland-based PV equipment wholesaler Menlo Electric.

R.Power said it intended to “engage in discussions with a group of financial investors”, with the potential new investor offered an opportunity to become a minority shareholder in the company.  

R.Power said it has a current development portfolio of roughly 7GW of solar PV assets and has a de-risked solar PV portfolio of around 800MW.  

Global investment bank Morgan Stanley & Co. been enlisted as the financial adviser to the R.Power on the transaction.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
equity capital, europe, european solar, finance, fundraising, italy, poland, pv power plants, r.power, r.power group, solar pv

Read Next

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

July 6, 2022
US PV developer Birch Creek Development has increased its existing credit facility with debt financing provider Fundamental Renewables to US$250 million to pursue its 5GW solar pipeline in the US and support its module procurement strategy.

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

July 5, 2022
Enlight Renewable Energy is to acquire and co-develop almost 400MW of solar PV in Croatia, bolstering its position in Europe’s solar market.

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

July 5, 2022
Indian energy giant Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state government of Tamil Nadu to invest roughly INR3,000 crores (US$380 million) in setting up a 4GW cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

July 4, 2022
The Department of Energy has launched a US$500 million programme that will install clean energy projects on mine lands across the US.

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

July 4, 2022
Shell Overseas Investments and renewable energy company Emerging Power Inc. (EPI) have agreed to jointly develop, own, operate and maintain 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines by 2028.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

News

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

News

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022