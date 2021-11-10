Solar Media
R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

SMA Solar looks to ‘significant’ growth in 2022 as it sets sights on order backlog

Shoals Technologies revenues up less than expected as supply chain disruptions bite

COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

Grid systems set to expand significantly in the next decade with international connections the norm

EEW reaches 290MW of projects at advanced development stage in Sweden

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

UK experiencing solar boom with raft of 100MW+ PV projects in planning phase

The combined group is looking to buy 1GW of modules next year. Image: R.Power

Solar developer R.Power Group is expanding its presence in its home country of Poland through the acquisition of Poland-based PV equipment wholesaler Menlo Electric.

Menlo Electric sells in 10 EU countries and has established relationships with “top quality manufacturers like Jinko, Risen, SolarEdge, Sungrow, FoxESS, BAKS”, according to an R.Power media statement.

R.Power said the acquisition provides an excellent platform for R.Power to scale its wholesale business, with the combined group looking to procure more than 1GW of modules next year.

The wholesale market is “frequently overlooked” by investors, developers and installers, said R.Power’s CEO Przemek Pieta, adding that “in the world of unstable prices and supply disruptions, wholesalers will play an instrumental role in managing these risks for other industry players”.

Last month, R.Power released a tendering programme for PV modules, structures and other components worth nearly €200 million (US$231 million) as it seeks to build its solar pipeline in Poland.

This followed its entry into the Romanian solar market through a partnership with an unnamed renewable energy company that will see the two develop a solar portfolio totalling 100MW.

The amount the acquisition was worth was not disclosed by R.Power.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the Large Scale Solar: Central & Eastern Europe conference between 16 – 17 November 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. The event will bring together developers, EPCs and other solar stakeholders in the CEE region. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

menlo electric, poland solar, r.power, r.power group, wholesaler

