Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

News

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

Product Reviews

CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

News

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

Product Reviews

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The proposed law only applied to projects that ship power across state lines. Image: Juwi Solar

Rajasthan’s electricity regulator has proposed new rules that would make solar installations in the state which supply power to other states provide 10% of their generation to Rajasthan’s state distribution company (Discom) free of charge, according to research firm Mercom Capital.

The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) said that people in the state were paying more for their power than in other areas of the country despite Rajasthan being one of the top four solar states in India, as it urged the state government to notify the proposals.

The RERC order said state regulators should “notify that interstate solar power projects supplying power outside Rajasthan shall supply 10% of such electricity free of cost to the state government for the use of the state Discoms for supplying it to the consumers of the state”.

But the move has been met with derision by government owned entities in India, such as the NTPC and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), who said the proposals were damaging to the country’s renewables sector as well as renewables developers in the country.

Mercom reported that one inter-state project developer in Rajasthan said the proposed law could “severely damage the momentum of solar installations”.

“Solar projects have continued to grow because of the progressive decline in cost due to technological advancement, but if a 10% generation is hived off without any payment against it, the 90% of the generation will have to be used to recover the lost revenue,” the developer is quoted as saying.

That said, any law set down following the proposal will be wide open for legal challenge, Mercom reported, citing a lawyer as saying the decision had no legal basis as inter-state projects are not within one individual state’s remit and are instead within the purview of national bodies.

The worry is that the idea mooted in the north western state of Rajasthan would gain traction with cash-strapped Discoms across India, which have been “perennially in financial trouble”, and will push up the overall cost of power.

There is also the additional concern the law could apply retrospectively to existing projects, although this is not expected and will be revealed when Rajasthan’s state government notifies the proposals.

The state already levies INR200,000-500,000 (US$2,454-6,132) from inter-state developers as part of its Renewable Energy Development Fund (REDF), with funds passed on to consumers or used to develop power infrastructure. But the new proposals could see INR7.88 billion (US$98.7 million) worth of power provided to the state Discoms for free, according to Mercom.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
discoms, india, interstate, levies, ntpc, pv power plants, rajasthan, seci

Read Next

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

September 28, 2022
The ENACT Installer App automates the complete journey of the customer, right from first contact to complete installation.
PV Tech Premium

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

September 26, 2022
The way that solar companies use and consume intelligence needs to change, with more accurate and reliable data on project deployment needed, especially in light of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

September 23, 2022
India’s government has approved the second round of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to incentivise domestic solar PV module manufacturing.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

IRA impact not felt until 2024 while module supply will remain constricted in the short-term – WoodMac

September 22, 2022
Wood Mackenzie has repeated warnings that module supply shortages are set to persist until the end of 2023.

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

September 20, 2022
From module makers and BOS producers to utility-scale developers and community solar companies, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has taken centre stage at this year’s RE+ in Anaheim, California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022