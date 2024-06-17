‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

During last week’s SNEC 2024 event, PV Tech spoke with Sara Wang, vice president of Hopewind, about the company’s range of products on show at the event and its latest rebranding efforts.
The company is active in the PV, storage and hydrogen production sectors. Its latest product, a 385kW utility-scale string inverter, was the only product made by a Chinese company to be shortlisted for an award at the upcoming Smarter E event in Germany.
Wang noted that this inverter is the world’s “most powerful” inverter, and has already been used at a 1GW project in China. The company also demonstrated a new 150kW string inverter, designed for use in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector specifically, which Wang also described as the “most powerful” in this sector.
“Our previous Chinese and English brand image wasn’t easy for international customers to read or share, while our global image is now an absolute necessity,” said Wang. “This rebranding is a crucial step in our global strategy.”
Wang also spoke about the company’s growing international footprint, noting that while Hopewind had entered overseas markets later than other Chinese companies, it is now looking to expand its market share in Europe, Asia and South America. Wang added that there is particular potential for new sales of PV products in Asia and South America, in particular, as distributors are “motivated to restock” inventories, ahead of an expected growth in PV installations in these regions.
Hopewind currently invests one-tenth of its annual revenue into research and development (R&D), and Wang suggested that the company’s strong commitment to R&D and delivery of high-quality products have helped it quickly establish a presence in these markets.