Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Inverters
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

Features, Interviews

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News

Alight’s Finnish 100MW solar PV park secures grid connection

News

Juwi commissions 223MW Colorado PV project

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

News

Colombian utility EPM begins commercial operations at 83MW solar PV plant

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

Features, Interviews

PVCase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

News

In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
hopewind
“Our previous Chinese and English brand image wasn’t easy for international customers to read or share,” explains Sara Wang. Image: PV Tech

During last week’s SNEC 2024 event, PV Tech spoke with Sara Wang, vice president of Hopewind, about the company’s range of products on show at the event and its latest rebranding efforts.

The company is active in the PV, storage and hydrogen production sectors. Its latest product, a 385kW utility-scale string inverter, was the only product made by a Chinese company to be shortlisted for an award at the upcoming Smarter E event in Germany.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Wang noted that this inverter is the world’s “most powerful” inverter, and has already been used at a 1GW project in China. The company also demonstrated a new 150kW string inverter, designed for use in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector specifically, which Wang also described as the “most powerful” in this sector.

“Our previous Chinese and English brand image wasn’t easy for international customers to read or share, while our global image is now an absolute necessity,” said Wang. “This rebranding is a crucial step in our global strategy.”

Wang also spoke about the company’s growing international footprint, noting that while Hopewind had entered overseas markets later than other Chinese companies, it is now looking to expand its market share in Europe, Asia and South America. Wang added that there is particular potential for new sales of PV products in Asia and South America, in particular, as distributors are “motivated to restock” inventories, ahead of an expected growth in PV installations in these regions.

Hopewind currently invests one-tenth of its annual revenue into research and development (R&D), and Wang suggested that the company’s strong commitment to R&D and delivery of high-quality products have helped it quickly establish a presence in these markets.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info
asia, china, hopewind, interviews, inverters, rebranding, snec, SNEC 2024

Read Next

leapting technology
Sponsored

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

June 17, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Bruce Wang of Leapting Technology about the potential for processes such as automation in the PV sector.
qw solar
Sponsored

In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

June 17, 2024
This year at SNEC, the booth of Quanwei Solar Technology (QW Solar) attracted many visitors to participate in its interactive experiments.
7f46439ca978199b23027e8f2ad5b6e-1

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

June 15, 2024
PV Tech continues its rolling coverage of SNEC, bringing you all the latest from the event's final day.
0be9a7ba63f7f8cd9e975cb7ed24426

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

June 14, 2024
PV Tech's coverage of the SNEC 2024 trade show continues on day two, kicking off with a discussion with GCL System Integration.
image: PV Tech

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

June 13, 2024
PV Tech's coverage of the SNEC PV Power expo 2024. We are reporting live from the exhibition floor at the world's biggest PV trade show.
intersolar europe 2023

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

June 13, 2024

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

Features, Interviews

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024