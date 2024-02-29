Subscribe To Premium
Recurrent Energy closes financing on 119MW Mexico PV plant

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

The North Fork project, Recurrent Energy’s facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy, the project development subsidiary of Chinese solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has closed financing for the 119MW Horus Solar project in the region of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The non-recourse project financing facility was delivered in two tranches totalling US$51 million. The majority (US$43 million) from Korea Eximbank (KEXIM), the official export credit agency of South Korea, and US$8 million from KEB Hana Bank, a South Korean bank.

Recurrent Energy owns a 49% stake in the Horus project, whilst Canadian investment manager Sprott and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) own 36% and 15% respectively. The plant has been operational since March 2023, and was awarded a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Mexican government during the country’s third renewable energy auction. The PPA will offtake 75% of the site’s produced power, leaving the remaining 25% to be sold on the spot market.

Canadian Solar’s BiHiKu bifacial, Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) modules are deployed at the site.

The same modules are in place at Recurrent Energy’s 300MW Ciranda project in the eastern Brazilian state of Pernambuco. Recurrent secured US$100 million in financing for the site in November last year.

Canadian Solar predicted a dip in module shipments for Q4 2023 compared with the first nine months of the year. The company is fulfilling more and more of its capacity with tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules and cells, which CEO Shawn Qu said would constitute 60% by the end of the year.

In January 2024, the world’s largest asset manager – BlackRock – acquired a 20% minority stake in Recurrent Energy in exchange for US$500 million in equity investment. The funding will support Recurrent’s shift from solely developing to developing and owning projects across a number of markets “including the US and Europe”.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
canadian solar, finance, mexico, pv power plants, recurrent energy, solar pv

