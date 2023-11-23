Recurrent Energy unveils US$100 million in funding for 300MW Ciranda solar project in Brazil

The company also announced that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Brazilian electric utility Copel Energia to sell power generated at the project.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with BNDES and reinforce our presence in the Brazilian capital markets,” said Recurrent Energy CEO Ismael Guerrero. “Brazil has established itself as the largest renewable energy market in Latin America, and BNDES’s and Vinci’s participation in the funding of our solar portfolio represent a vote of confidence in the leadership position we have established in Brazil’s renewable energy sector.”

The news is the latest investment into the Brazilian solar sector made by solar manufacturing major Canadian Solar, of which Recurrent Energy is a subsidiary. The parent company announced earlier this month that it had shipped 8.3GW of new modules in the third quarter of this year, and that Brazil received the third-most Canadian Solar modules, behind only China and the US.

Canadian Solar’s BiHiKu modules are in use at the project, a range of bifacial passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) cells. While the company has invested in scaling up production of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, the use of PERC modules at one of its projects could be an important demonstration of the breadth of the developer’s portfolio.