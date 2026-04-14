Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Fraunhofer ISE launches consultancy spin-off NEXUS GreenTech

By JP Casey
April 14, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

India’s MNRE expands ALMM List-II to 27.8GW, adds HJT cells for the first time

News

Fraunhofer ISE launches consultancy spin-off NEXUS GreenTech

News

Fortescue to start operations at Western Australia solar-plus-storage hub in 2028

News

GAIL invests in 700MW solar, 572MWh storage projects across India

News

Premier Energies secures 1.6GW solar cell and module supply orders

News

Climate Council: Solar and battery storage offer Australia protection from AU$1 billion monthly fuel price shocks

News

IRENA: Incentivise renewables deployment to minimise impacts of global energy shock

News

Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

News

Vikram Solar doubles PV deployments to 10GW

News

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NEXUS GreenTech co-founders Dr Sebastian Nold, Dr Nico Wöhrle and Dr Jochen Rentsch (left to right).
NEXUS GreenTech co-founder Dr Jochen Rentsch, right, said the spin-off will address ‘a great need for consulting’ in the solar industry. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

German research organisation Fraunhofer ISE has launched a new consultancy spin-off—NEXUS GreenTech—to support companies active in the solar PV industry.

NEXUS GreenTech was founded at the end of March, and is headquartered in Freiburg, Germany. The new company is led by Dr Jochen Rentsch, Dr Sebastian Nold and Dr Nico Wöhrle, who were previously working with the PV Technology Transfer unit at Fraunhofer ISE, and nave more than 60 years of cumulative experience in PV research, development and technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Rentsch said that the spin-off aims to address “a great need for consulting” in an increasingly complex global PV industry.

“During our collaboration with PV companies in the field of technology transfer, we repeatedly noticed that many of the inquiries were not about a research question in the strict sense,” said Rentsch. “At the same time, there is a great need for consulting: Which cell technology should I choose, which suppliers are available, which factory layout makes sense—to name just a few issues.”

Fraunhofer ISE said that the company would focus on several key areas, including technical and commercial due diligence, feasibility studies, layout planning for factories and technology consulting. NEXUS GreenTech will use scientific methods from Fraunhofer ISE, secured through cooperation and licensing agreements.

The spin-off will start work with US solar cell manufacturer Talon PV, and support “the establishment and operation” of a new production line of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. Last year, Talon PV CEO Adam Tesanovich spoke to PV Tech Premium about some of the legal barriers that have impeded domestic TOPCon production in the US, and how the company aims to overcome them. In the months since, the company signed a wafer supply agreement with German solar wafer manufacturer NexWafe.

This is also not the first collaboration between Talon PV and Fraunhofer ISE. Last year, the latter announced plans to build a pilot TOPCon cell production line in Germany to support the former’s development of its own manufacturing capacity in the US, and the launch of NEXUS GreenTech follows on from this cooperation.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
americas, companies, europe, fraunhofer ise, germany, nexus greentech, talon pv, us

Read Next

NREL's campus facility in Golden, Colorado

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

April 13, 2026
The US Department of Energy has proposed sweeping cuts to its research laboratories, including the National Laboratory of the Rockies (formerly the National Renewable Energy Laboratory).
A Baseload Power solar project in Ontario, Canada.

Ontario awards contracts for 1.3GW of renewable energy, 915MW of solar

April 13, 2026
The Ontario IESO has awarded contracts for 1.3GW of new renewable energy capacity for 14 projects to be deployed in the Canadian province.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

April 10, 2026
Q&A: Sarah Montgomery, founder & CEO of Infyos, gives her take on the rise of co-location and growing tension in Europe's solar market.
trina solar

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

April 10, 2026
The selling price of solar PV module technology types in Europe has continued to increase in March 2026, according to the latest report from online solar marketplace sun.store.
Solar panel installed in a balcony

Maine passes balcony solar law, Virginia and Colorado to follow

April 10, 2026
Signed into law by governor Janet Mills on 6 April 2026, LD 1730 allows the installation of plug-in systems of up to 1,200 watts.
Image: Array Technologies via LinkedIn.

Array to supply OmniTrack solar trackers for Pekintas’ 260MW solar project

April 10, 2026
Array Technologies will deploy its OmniTrack terrain-following tracker system at a 260MW solar PV project being developed by Turkish company Pekintas.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

News

IRENA: Incentivise renewables deployment to minimise impacts of global energy shock

News

Climate Council: Solar and battery storage offer Australia protection from AU$1 billion monthly fuel price shocks

News

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

Features, Interviews

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

News

Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland