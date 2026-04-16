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Oxford PV’s perovskite expertise to help advance solar-powered EVs 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 16, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies, New Technology
Europe

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Oxford PV will participate in a UK research project exploring EV-integrated solar based on its perovskite technology. Image: Oxford PV.

UK-based perovskite PV specialist Oxford PV has joined a British research project to develop electric vehicle-integrated solar technologies. 

The Smart Use of Integrated Technology for EV (SUITE) project is a UK-led collaborative R&D initiative supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) and funded by the UK government. 

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The SUITE project is focused on developing next-generation vehicle-integrated solar technologies aimed at improving EV efficiency and extending driving range. 

The consortium includes Nissan Technical Centre UK alongside engineering firms and UK-based universities, bringing together automotive and research expertise to accelerate the development and commercialisation of solar-enabled EVs.   

In the SUITE programme, Oxford PV will apply its expertise in the research and industrialisation of perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar cells to vehicle-integrated photovoltaics. The focus will be on adapting its technology for automotive applications. 

“Perovskite photovoltaics offer a step change in solar performance and open up new possibilities for vehicle-integrated solutions. This collaboration allows us to bring our technology leadership to a new class of applications that can deliver real-world benefits for electric mobility,” David Ward, CEO at Oxford PV, said. 

According to the firm, vehicle-integrated solar can provide supplementary energy during operation, improving overall vehicle efficiency and extending driving range. High-efficiency perovskite-based cells offer strong power density in a lightweight format, making them well-suited to EV applications where output per unit area and weight are critical. 

Oxford PV’s perovskite PV technology is among the closest to commercialisation. The company has partnerships with a number of big-name PV producers, including US cadmium telluride thin-film module manufacturer First Solar, with which it recently agreed a licensing deal.  

Oxford PV operates its primary manufacturing facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany. Acquired from Bosch in 2017, the plant produces perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar cells and began commercial shipments in 2024, targeting utility-scale solar applications. 

electric vehicles, oxford pv, perovskite, r&d, solar pv, uk

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