Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Reden Solar agrees €264 million deal to finance PV plants in Italy

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The financing will support the construction and operation of up to 26 PV power plants with a total installed capacity of up to 255MW across Italy. Image: Unsplash.

Independent producer of PV renewable energy Reden Solar has inked a deal with financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB), Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Milan branch and Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking, to fund a PV portfolio in Italy.

The financing, worth €264 million (US$281.4 million), will support the construction and operation of up to 26 PV power plants with a total installed capacity of up to 255MW across Italy. Eight of those will be built in the north of the country, 11 in the south and seven in central Italy.

The power plants will be operational by the first quarter of 2025 and will produce about 470GWh of renewable electricity per year.

Most of the plants will benefit from the incentive tariff under Italy’s FER 1 decree, which provided renewable energy plants with incentives and supported the development of generating capacity, as they will be built on industrial land and thus generate contracted revenues for 20 years.

The remainder will be built on agricultural land, while Reden is expected to sign long-term power purchase agreements or sell the electricity to the market.

“Following our strategic decision to enter the Italian market in 2021, this first financing for Reden in Italy confirms our strong ambition to develop our presence in the country and to contribute actively to Italy’s green energy transition,” said Thierry Carcel, CEO of Reden Solar.

He added: “[Our team] will manage the construction and operation of this portfolio. They are also already working on additional advanced projects to reach more than 1 GW of installed capacity in Italy by 2027.”

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

21 March 2023
Large Scale Solar Summit is the meeting place for European solar developers, EPCs and IPPs. Designed to look into ground-mount PV, solar + storage, green hydrogen, floating solar and large scale commercial rooftop. With around 300 attendees expected, this is the place to exchange ideas and knowledge, expand your network and win new business.

Large Scale Solar USA 2023

3 May 2023
Large Scale Solar Summit is coming back to the US after a sell-out year in 2022! Designed as a meeting place for deal-making, we will not only discuss the most up to date topics and technologies but will also provide varied networking platforms so that developers, EPCs, manufacturers, asset owners, and investors can connect with possible clients and partners. Join us in Texas to meet with the top players in the industry and expand your network as business booms.
Crédit Agricole, european investment bank, italy solar, large scale solar, natixis, reden solar, renewables

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023