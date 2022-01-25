Solar Media
News

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

By Andy Colthorpe
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

News

Czech utility ČEZ should invest in PV not nuclear to catch up in energy transition: IEEFA

News

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

News

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

News

Oman’s largest utility-scale solar project brought online by ACWA Power led consortium

News

PV CellTech 2022 conference to be held in Berlin, Germany on 25-26 April

News

Italy to limit profits made by some FIT-backed solar projects in response to energy crisis

News

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

News
The Gemini project (rendering pictured above) will be on of the US’ largest solar-storage hybrids when complete. Image: Primergy.

Regulators in Nevada have paved the way for two solar-storage hybrid projects to replace a legacy coal power plant in the US state, approving their sale to utility NV Energy.

Having previously signed contracts with developer Primergy to acquire the assets, which will combine 600MW of solar PV with 480MW of battery energy storage, the deal was formally sanctioned by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

A Built Transfer Agreement has now been entered into by Primergy and NV Energy, which will see the Iron Point and Hot Pot Solar projects, which will have 250MWac and 350MWac of solar generating capacity respectively, transfer into NV Energy’s ownership upon their completion.

Work is expected to begin in H2 2022.

Primergy is already working on one of the US’ largest solar-storage hybrid projects in Nevada, the Gemini project (a rendering of which is pictured above) which is to combine 690MWac of solar PV capacity with 380MW / 1.4GWh of energy storage.

Primergy broke ground on that particular project in January last year.

More detail on this story can be found on sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

coal, decarbonisation, energy storage, hybrid, nevada, nv energy, primergy, us solar, utility-scale solar

