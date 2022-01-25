Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

The Gemini project (rendering pictured above) will be on of the US’ largest solar-storage hybrids when complete. Image: Primergy.

Regulators in Nevada have paved the way for two solar-storage hybrid projects to replace a legacy coal power plant in the US state, approving their sale to utility NV Energy.

Having previously signed contracts with developer Primergy to acquire the assets, which will combine 600MW of solar PV with 480MW of battery energy storage, the deal was formally sanctioned by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

A Built Transfer Agreement has now been entered into by Primergy and NV Energy, which will see the Iron Point and Hot Pot Solar projects, which will have 250MWac and 350MWac of solar generating capacity respectively, transfer into NV Energy’s ownership upon their completion.

Work is expected to begin in H2 2022.

Primergy is already working on one of the US’ largest solar-storage hybrid projects in Nevada, the Gemini project (a rendering of which is pictured above) which is to combine 690MWac of solar PV capacity with 380MW / 1.4GWh of energy storage.

Primergy broke ground on that particular project in January last year.

More detail on this story can be found on sister publication Energy-Storage.news.