ReNew inks 800MW of solar PV PPAs in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Canadian Solar Q1 2024 module shipment drops 20%, quarterly net income improves

Solar module demand growth slowing in Europe as prices keep falling, says sun.store

SolarDuck, Tokyu Land build Japan’s first offshore floating PV project

EIA: Solar growth to drive 3% increase in US electricity generation capacity

Co-location of solar PV and energy storage: A key trend shaping the future of solar energy in SEE

Voltalia to construct 130MW solar PV project in Tunisia

Solaredge inverters shipments up again quarterly to 946MW

Sunrun Q1 solar installations drop to 177MW, reduces 2024 solar addition targets

Trina Solar expands Vietnam wafer factory

The power purchase agreements signed by ReNew will involve the development of 1.5GW of solar PV capacity. Image: ReNew Power.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew has signed 800MW of solar PV power purchase agreements (PPAs) in India.

Comprising of three separate solar PV PPAs, the company secured offtake agreements with utilities NTPC, Damodar Valley Corporation and Solar Energy Corporation of India at an average tariff of INR 2.59/kWh (US$0.03/kWh).

The Indian IPP also secured a 1GW PPA of firm and dispatchable renewable energy with SJVN at 4.39kWh and a 438MW PPA with an undisclosed commercial and industrial (C&I) company.

Overall, the PPAs will involve the development of 1.5GW of solar PV which is expected to be commissioned over the next 24 months. The location of where the solar PV capacity will be built was not disclosed.

These latest PPAs will contribute to expanding ReNew’s operational renewables portfolio which sits at nearly 9.5GW, as the company continues to expand its portfolio. Such as last year’s joint venture with Gentari Renewables India – a subsidiary of Malaysian clean energy solutions firm Gentari – to develop 5GW of renewables in India.

Earlier this year, the company sold a 300MW solar PV project in the Indian region of Rajasthan for US$199 million to infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust.

damodar valley corporation, dispatchable renewables, india, ipp, ntpc, power purchase agreement, ppa, renew, renew power, seci, sjvn

