Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ReNew Power buys two new renewable operating portfolios in India in latest acquisition

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

ReNew Power buys two new renewable operating portfolios in India in latest acquisition

News

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

News

Array Technologies slides to Q2 loss as weaker full year guidance is reinstated, confirms US$500m capital raise

News

LS Power launches energy storage and renewable energy company Rev Renewables

News

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

News

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The purchases are the latest acquisition by ReNew Power, which has been on a spending spree of late. Image: ReNew Power via Twitter.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has acquired two operating renewable energy portfolios in India, building on recent acquisitions in the country and boosting the company’s earning position.  

Announced yesterday (11 August), ReNew power signed binding agreements for 260MW/330MWp solar projects in the state of Telangana and a 99MW hydropower facility in Uttarakhand, the company’s first hydro asset.

The combined value of the acquisition was roughly INR28.5 billion (US$384.0 million) and the company has said it will add around INR3.8 – 4.0 billion (US$50.7 – 53.4 million) of EBITDA on a full-year basis.

The solar projects have a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (NPDCTL) and Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (SPDCTL) and have been operating for around 4 years. They are located close to ReNew’s existing solar projects in the state, which the company said would present opportunities to enhance productivity, reduce O&M costs and boost output.

“We are able to overlay our competitive advantages of scale, superior operations through vertical integration and utilisation of our industry-leading monitoring and analytics technology, financing innovation and access to low-cost capital to create significant value through acquisitions,” said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew Power.

Its first excursion into hydropower, the acquisition the Singoli Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project (SBHEP) from L&T Power Development, sees ReNew further develop its Indian portfolio. The project is expected to have an existing lifespan of nearly 35 years.

“The acquisition of solar assets in Telangana and the hydropower project in Uttarakhand as well as the recent 200MW MSEDCL auction win takes our commissioned and contracted capacity to well over 10GW and sets us on the path to attain 18GWs of capacity by 2025,” said Sinha.

In April, an analysis by JNK Research said India presented an “enormous potential” for the development of solar and wind hybrid power systems, with more than 12.3GW of co-located tenders issued in the country by April.

Earlier this week (9 August) the company signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 400MW renewables project that will supply Round-The-Clock (RTC) electricity supply, which the company claims is the first of its kind in India.

Meanwhile, India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Raj Kumar Singh has called Chinese dominance of solar manufacturing “unhealthy” for global supply. India has sought to incentivise solar manufacturing in the country through a range of schemes and tariffs, with ReNew recently picking the location for a new solar cell and module manufacturing facility that will have an annual capacity of 2GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
hydropower, india solar, msedcl, renew power, round-the-clock

Read Next

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

August 9, 2021
Indian renewable energy company ReNew Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 400MW renewables project that will supply Round-The-Clock (RTC) electricity supply, which the company claims is the first of its kind in India

EDF to develop 240MWp floating solar project paired with hydro plant in Laos

July 23, 2021
EDF has secured a contract to lead the development of a 240MWp floating solar project in Laos that will be co-located with a 1.08GW hydropower plant.

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

July 14, 2021
India government-owned NTPC Renewable Energy has been given approval by India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to build a 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, India.

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

June 7, 2021
India’s rising renewable power capacity could render the country’s 33GW of coal-fired power plants under construction unviable.

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

June 3, 2021
Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec has announced a new partnership with ACME to develop a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

May 19, 2021
Solar developer Adani Green Energy has announced plans to buy SoftBank-backed renewable energy company SB Energy Holdings a in a deal with an enterprise value of US$3.5 billion.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

LS Power launches energy storage and renewable energy company Rev Renewables

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021