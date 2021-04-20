Solar Media
‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

By Edith Hancock
Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

China targets 11% solar and wind in power mix in 2021

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

A subsidiary of Adani Green Energy was contracted to build a 600MW wind-solar hybrid system in India at the start of 2021. Image: Adani.

India presents an “enormous potential” for the development of solar and wind hybrid power systems, with more than 12.3GW of collocated tenders issued in the country to date.

That’s according to a recent report from market analyst JNK Research, which argues that combining both intermittent power systems into one hybrid project would ensure greater reliability and stability in India’s electricity grid.

Last October, JMK Research predicted that India’s wind-solar hybrid capacity will reach 11.7GW by 2023.

The Indian government released its National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy in 2018 in an effort to enhance the country’s grid stability and provide a framework for large-scale projects, and India’s developers have already started working towards more hybrid deployment this year. In January, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) carried out an auction that saw 1.2GW of capacity awarded to companies such as Adani Green Energy, whose subsidiary received a contract to build a 600MW solar-wind hybrid project.

The total capacity issued in tenders for hybrid systems in the country currently stands at 12.33GW, with 6.26GW of this capacity allocated, according to JMK Research, which added that Adani and ReNew Power are “the most active players” in India’s wind-solar hybrid market.

Hybrid tenders, the report said, have received a “good response from the market, and are mostly fully subscribed with the lowest winning tariff in the range of Rs 2.41/ kWh- Rs 3.24/ kWh.”

India approves PLI solar manufacturing scheme

April 8, 2021
The Indian government has approved production-lined incentives for the country’s solar module manufacturing sector to help the country add an extra 10GW of solar power generation capacity over the next five years.

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

April 6, 2021
Indian solar power producer Azure Power has sold its rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables as the company aims to focus more on projects with higher returns.
Solar tariff hikes, a domestic manufacturing blitz and a mini deployment boom: What to expect from India’s new BCD

March 26, 2021
Solar developers have welcomed clarification on India’s new import duties for modules and cells that will come into effect next year, but questions have been raised about the ability of domestic manufacturers to ramp up production to meet rising demand.

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

March 19, 2021
A renewables procurement round launched today (19 March) by the government of South Africa will aim to source 2.6GW of clean energy capacity, of which 1GW will be solar PV and 1.6GW wind.

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

March 19, 2021
Indian PV developer Adani Green Energy has raised a US$1.35 billion debt package to initially support the construction of a 1.69GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind projects in the state of Rajasthan.

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

March 18, 2021
Italy has signed the framework International Solar Alliance (ISA) agreement with India as the coalition’s new director general took office this week.

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

EverythingEV Summit 2021

April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
