Subscribe
Group Licence
News

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

News

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

News

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
ReNew Power said its corporate portfolio now stood at more than 900MW. Image: ReNew Power.

Indian Independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed a number of offtake agreements with both state utilities and corporates in India totalling roughly 2GW.

ReNew signed four solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) with state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and one with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) totalling 1.5GW, as well as multiple long-term purchase agreements with corporate buyers for 500MW of solar PV. 

The new utility solar projects will be located in the western state of Rajasthan, a solar hotspot in the country, and have flat tariffs over 25 years.

Under the SECI Rajasthan scheme, ReNew will supply electricity at INR2.18/kWh (US$2.9c/kWh) from two PPAs of 600MW and 375MW.

The other two PPAs with SECI for 300MW and 100MW are under the SECI IX scheme and have a tariff of INR2.37/kWh (US$3.1c/kWh).

ReNew recently acquired a beneficial interest in the 300MW (SECI IX) and 375MW (SECI Rajasthan IV) projects, subject to the terms of the respective PPAs.

For the PSPCL PPA of 100MW, ReNew will supply electricity at INR2.33/kWh (US$3.0c/kWh). All the projects are expected to be commissioned by Q4 of 2023.

Meanwhile, US-based global tech major Grasim Industries and Japanese NTT Communications subsidiary Netmagic have signed long-term agreements with ReNew for the purchase of clean power with energy tariffs ranging between INR3.06 – INR3.95/kWh (US$4.0c/kWh – US$5.2c/kWh), taking ReNew’s overall corporate portfolio to over 900MW.

“The addition of ~1.9 GW comfortably above our threshold returns is a testament to ReNew’s competitive advantages,” said ReNew chairman and CEO, Mr Sumant Sinha. “We believe that our vertical integration, combined with our scale and ability to offer customised intelligent energy solutions, allows us to win projects and provide returns in line with our targets.”

ReNew saw its revenue jumped by 25.6% during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022, although it still reported a net loss due to its NASDAQ listing.

In January, it sold its rooftop solar portfolio as part of a strategy to heighten its focus on utility-scale PV and also raised US$400 million through a green bond sale that will be used to support the company’s growth strategy and “refinance existing high-cost debt”.

More recently, it has signed an agreement with Indian engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to develop green hydrogen facilities as well as forming a joint venture with L&T and oil refiner IndianOil to develop green hydrogen projects in India.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
corporate offtaker, corporate ppa, india, pspcl, rajasthan, renew power, seci, solar pv, utility, utility ppa, utility-scale solar

Read Next

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

May 2, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded a US$43.3 million loss in its Q1 2022 mostly caused by a drop in sales, with the company expecting a “challenging 2022 from an earning standpoint” given ongoing supply chain constraints.

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   
PV Tech Premium

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

April 29, 2022
More than ever before, solar developers are implementing measures to support animal habitats and improve the biodiversity of their sites. Alice Grundy explores how this cohabitation can be encouraged- and the challenges left to tackle.

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

April 28, 2022
Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies has struck a multi-year supply agreement with CubicPV, a merger between US-based wafer producer 1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT), under which Waaree will receive 1GW of silicon cells per year from CubicPV’s Indian factory.

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

April 28, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the 20 finalist moving forward in its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, which will see 10 hardware-focused and 10 software-focused teams move through to the next round and receive cash prizes.

‘Major win’ for solar PV as Florida governor vetoes net metering changes

April 28, 2022
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed controversial legislation to change the state’s net metering laws that would have significantly stripped down the benefits of having residential solar and allowed utilities to add additional charges to customers’ energy bills.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

News

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

News

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021