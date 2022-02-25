Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

News

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

News

California urged not to rest on laurels despite renewables progress

News

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

News

PV Price Watch: Peak delays in container shipping behind us as prices edge slowly downwards

News

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

EDP Renewables unveils US$7.4bn APAC investment plan after closing Sunseap deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
ReNew acquired 260MW of solar capacity through project acquisitions in Q3. Image: ReNew Power.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power posted a 25.6% jump in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022 (FY22) compared with the same period in the 2021 fiscal year, while its net losses soared as a result of its August IPO on the NASDAQ.

ReNew’s total revenue for the first nine months of FY22 was INR51,581 million (US$693 million), an increase of 25.6% on the same period in the FY21. The company said the growth was down to an increase in generation capacity and higher wind Plant Load Factor (PLF) as a result of improved wind resources. The PLF for its solar assets remained much the same as last year (22% vs 22.3%).

The company’s net loss for the first nine months of FY22 increased substantially, however, as a result of its NASDAQ listing in August 2021. Net losses reached INR12,573 million (US$169 million) compared with INR4,093 million (US$55 million) in FY21.

ReNew said the figure included INR13,158 million (US$177 million) of charges “related to listing on Nasdaq Stock Market, issuance of share warrants, listing related share-based payments and others.”

Other expenses, such as operations and maintenance and general administration, were also up 30% from the first nine months of FY21 to INR6,495 million (US$87 million).

Meanwhile, in Q3 FY22 the developer commissioned 769MW of solar and added 260MW of solar assets via acquisitions. For the first three quarters of FY22, it commissioned 1,325MW of solar capacity.

As of December 31, 2021, its total portfolio consisted of 10,331 MW, including 7.4 GW of commissioned capacity (3,749 MW wind, 3,592 MW solar, and 99 MW hydro) and 2.9 GW committed.

ReNew is reaffirming its run rate adjusted EBITDA of between US$825 to US$890 million as well as its cash flow to equity and net debt guidance for its current operating portfolio of 7.3 GW and total portfolio of 10.2 GW (see table below).

Source: ReNew
Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financial results, india, ipp, nasdaq, renew power

Read Next

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

February 25, 2022
Global energy company AES added more than 2GW of renewables and energy storage to its portfolio last year as the business formally confirmed its intent to exit coal generation by 2025.

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

February 24, 2022
unnova continued to reduce net losses in the closing quarter of 2021 despite interconnection delays in late December, helping reduce the company’s net loss year-on-year.

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

February 24, 2022
India must scale up investment in the large-scale domestic manufacture of upstream PV products to avoid the risk of logistics and commodity price fluctuations posed by its current high levels of solar imports, new research has suggested.

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

February 23, 2022
French independent power producer Neoen’s 2021 revenue jumped 12% year-on-year thanks to the contribution of new solar projects in France and Argentina.

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

February 23, 2022
Indian independent power producer Azure Power has refinanced a 600MW PV project in India, the company's largest to date.

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

February 23, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola reported a €12 billion (US$13.6 billion) operating profit in 2021, which was 20% higher than 2020, and met its gross profit forecast for 2022 one year early, as its installed 3.5GW of renewables in 2021.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

PV Price Watch: Peak delays in container shipping behind us as prices edge slowly downwards

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021