News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Lightsource bp closes on US$533m financing package to fund construction of two US solar PV projects totalling 480MW

News

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

News

KGAL acquires 50% stake in renewables developer GP Joule Projects, eyes expansion in Germany

News

Global Infrastructure Partners invests US$500m in BrightNight to fund project development

News

Glennmont unit BNZ to develop 473MWp Spanish solar portfolio

News

Green hydrogen sector set to benefit from upcoming electrolyser manufacturing ramp-up

News
Upward PPA price pressure in Europe has continued for a third consecutive quarter. Image: Hive Energy.

Renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Europe continue to climb, rising 7.8% quarter-on-quarter in response to the continent’s deepening energy crisis, according to new research from LevelTen Energy, a provider of renewable transaction infrastructure.

Macroeconomic and regulatory challenges, including the energy crisis, have been compounded by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising commodity costs and government auctions culminating in reduced PPA supplies and rising prices, the company said in its Q4 2021 PPA Price Index report.

As a result, Europe’s P25 Index – an aggregation of the lowest 25% of solar and wind PPA offers – now stands at €52.46/MWh (US$60.16/MWh), a 7.8% hike on Q3, which also saw an 8% jump in prices on the previous quarter.

Upward price pressure trends have now continued for the third consecutive quarter, representing a 17.4% increase in P25 price offers during the nine months.

With wholesale prices as high as they are, selling energy into wholesale electricity markets is an increasingly attractive option for renewable developers, said Fred Carita, manager of developer services, Europe, at LevelTen.

“Developers are raising their PPA prices to make up the revenue they could have otherwise made selling a greater percentage of their electricity on the day-ahead market,” he said.

While the P25 Index for solar offers rose 7.2% to €47.97/MWh in Q4, the index for wind offers increased 8.2%, now sitting at €56.96/MWh.

The report revealed that although Italy’s solar market has shown “remarkable price stability” over the last year, this trend broke in Q4, with Italian P25 solar prices soaring by 20.9%. Developers in the country may be padding PPA prices to account for increased uncertainty stemming from approval processes for permitting and interconnection rights seemingly unable to keep pace with the growing project pipeline, according to LevelTen.

Solar PPA prices in Spain also rose by 11.5% during Q4 as measures introduced by the country’s government to limit windfall profits of renewable energy plants likely caused some upward price pressure, the report said.

Despite the headwinds, LevelTen said that developers and buyers are successfully navigating these uncertain waters, with non-standard contract structures paving the way.

“The good news is that PPA deals are still getting done,” said Rob Collier, VP of developer solutions at LevelTen Energy. “Contract innovations tailored to current market conditions are enabling successful PPA transactions. And second, buyers have so far remained undeterred by market conditions, meaning that demand is still high.”

energy crisis, italy, levelten energy, power purchase agreement, ppa, spain

