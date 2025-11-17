First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

First Solar said it will spend around US$330 million on the new facility, its sixth factory in the US, which will complete module assembly from parts produced at its international manufacturing bases.

The company currently has three US manufacturing facilities in Ohio, one in Alabama and one in Louisiana, as well as research and development (R&D) facilities in Ohio and California. The newest facility, in Louisiana, began production earlier this year.

First Solar’s decision to expand its US manufacturing presence is a direct response to the US government’s trade policies and the passage of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) act which set more stringent rules on sourcing renewable energy technologies and components.

“The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Administration’s trade policies boosted demand for American energy technology, requiring a timely, agile response that allows us to meet the moment,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “We expect that this new facility will enable us to serve the US market with technology that is compliant with the Act’s stringent provisions, within timelines that align with our customers’ objectives.”

First Solar said it expects its US production to be “fully compliant” with the new Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions, which were introduced under the OBBB and limit the access of China-based or Chinese-backed companies to the US renewables market. Widmar previously said that the OBBB “strengthens” First Solar’s position in the US market – this is largely due to its use of CdTe technology, which is isolated from the silicon-based supply chain that dictates most of the global industry.

As well as benefitting from greater protectionism by the Trump administration – measures which are likely to cause problems for its silicon-based competitors – First Solar will be pleased with the decision of the US Geological Survey to include tellurium in its list of Critical Minerals.

Categorising tellurium – alongside silicon – as a critical mineral will be grist to the mill of First Solar’s US manufacturing expansion as the mineral is one of the key raw materials in its CdTe technology. Mike Carr, head of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition, said: “The US leads the world in CdTe innovation and manufacturing, and this continued recognition will help strengthen domestic supply chains for tellurium refining and recovery, supporting growth of American solar manufacturing and innovation”.