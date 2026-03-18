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RenewSys commissions 3GW module plant in Maharashtra

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 18, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The AI-powered, fully automated facility spans 16 acres and increases its total manufacturing capacity to 5.6GW. Image: RenewSys.
The AI-powered, fully automated facility spans 16 acres and increases its total manufacturing capacity to 5.6GW. Image: RenewSys.

Indian PV encapsulant and backsheet manufacturer RenewSys has commissioned a 3GW solar module manufacturing facility in Raigad, Maharashtra. 

According to the company, the AI-powered, fully automated facility spans 16 acres and increases its total manufacturing capacity to 5.6GW. The plant will reportedly produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, although the company did not respond to PV Tech’s request for confirmation. 

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The facility is located at the IndoSpace Industrial Park in Khopoli, Khalapur, approximately 79km south-east of the company’s Mumbai headquarters, which the firm said would support improved supply chain efficiency.

“The inauguration of our 3GW facility marks a major milestone in RenewSys’ expansion strategy. As India accelerates its renewable energy transition, technology-led manufacturing capability becomes increasingly important,” said Avinash Hiranandani, managing director, RenewSys. 

RenewSys, the renewable energy arm of ENPEE Group, operates manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Patalganga and Bengaluru. The company has a production capacity of 24GW for solar encapsulants and 4GW for backsheets, while a 4.5GW solar cell line is currently under construction. 

RenewSys recently signed a module supply agreement with French utility Engie for 125MWp of TOPCon solar PV modules, with deliveries scheduled between February and April 2026 for deployment at a project in Bikaner. 

Under the agreement, RenewSys will supply its 132X G12R TOPCon glass-to-glass modules, designed for high efficiency and strong performance in high-temperature conditions. The modules feature a low temperature coefficient, reducing power loss at elevated temperatures and supporting stable generation over the project lifecycle.

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PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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commissioning, india, maharashtra, pv modules, pv power plants, renewsys, renewsys india, solar pv

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