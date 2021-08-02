Solar Media
Repsol increases its renewables target following strong business performance

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas, Europe

Bill introduced to extend US investment tax credit for residential solar systems

Repsol increases its renewables target following strong business performance

First Solar adjusts 2021 guidance due to freight costs

US solar 4000% up on 2010 as industry booms and utilities no longer dominating new contracts

European solar under the spotlight: Germany, Spain and the Netherlands lead the way

European solar under the spotlight

First Solar unveils India module manufacturing facility plans

BHP to power two Australian mines with solar power and battery storage

RWE upgrades 2021 fiscal outlook after strong core business earnings

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

The Spanish Oil and Gas giant has set itself a target of having 15GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Image: Repsol.

Spanish oil and gas major Repsol has increased its renewable energy target from 5.2GW to 6GW and its Low Carbon generation objective from 7.5GW to 8.3 GW by 2025 after posting strong financial results for Q2, which saw the company largely return to pre-pandemic levels.

The opening of its Kappa solar farm, other planned solar and wind projects and entry into the US market through the acquisition of a 40% stake in Hecate Energy has buoyed the company’s expectations about its renewable portfolio growth. Last year, Repsol set itself a target of 15GW of renewables capacity by 2030.  

“The [Hecate energy] agreement is fully aligned with Repsol’s Strategic Plan and represents a substantial step forward in the achievement of the company’s targets for low-emission generation capacity and internationalisation of this business by 2025,” said Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz.

Results for Q2 also showed how the company’s adjusted net income rose 4% on Q1 2021, although it was still 2% lower than Q2 2019. Its net debt also dropped 6% to €6.4 billion (US$7.61 billion).

“Adjusted net income for the first half of 2021 was €228 million, 40% higher year-on-year primarily driven by higher results in Mobility and Aviation due to lower restrictions as well as the good performance of the Renewables and Low Carbon Generation business,” said Repsol.

Repsol also presented and improved business outlook to the end of 2021, with a “better macro environment supporting higher EBITDA and lower net debt”.

