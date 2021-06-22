Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

Repsol sees the maiden solar farm as part of its ‘multi-energy’ strategy. Image: Repsol

Oil and gas major Repsol has opened its first PV solar farm, a project boasting a total installed capacity of 126.6MW, developed at a cost of €100 million (US$119 million).

Officially opened on 21 June 2021, Kappa solar farm is located in the Spanish town of Manzanares, Ciudad Real, with the total capacity distributed across three sites.

Two of the sites are already operational, with a combined capacity of 90.5MW, while the third plant remains under development. When it comes active, it will add an additional 36.1MW.

“This milestone represents yet another step toward our goal of becoming a net zero emissions company by 2050,” said María Victoria Zingoni Repsol’s executive managing director of client and low-carbon generation.

Zingoni said the project was important for the region where Repsol sees “further development of our commitment to a multi-energy model”.

The Spanish company intends to invest roughly €700 million in decarbonisation and circular economy projects in the municipality of Puertollano over the next five years.

Kappa will reduce CO2 emissions by 107,600 tonnes per year, according to Repsol, which has also recently entered the US renewables market.