Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

NextEnergy Capital secures US$232m for solar investments in OECD countries

News

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News

More than 100 industry representatives call on Biden to enact 10-year ITC extension

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

News

IKEA and Rockefeller team up to launch US$1 billion distributed energy initiative

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Repsol sees the maiden solar farm as part of its ‘multi-energy’ strategy. Image: Repsol

Oil and gas major Repsol has opened its first PV solar farm, a project boasting a total installed capacity of 126.6MW, developed at a cost of €100 million (US$119 million).

Officially opened on 21 June 2021, Kappa solar farm is located in the Spanish town of Manzanares, Ciudad Real, with the total capacity distributed across three sites.

Two of the sites are already operational, with a combined capacity of 90.5MW, while the third plant remains under development. When it comes active, it will add an additional 36.1MW.

“This milestone represents yet another step toward our goal of becoming a net zero emissions company by 2050,” said María Victoria Zingoni Repsol’s executive managing director of client and low-carbon generation.

Zingoni said the project was important for the region where Repsol sees “further development of our commitment to a multi-energy model”.

The Spanish company intends to invest roughly €700 million in decarbonisation and circular economy projects in the municipality of Puertollano over the next five years.

Kappa will reduce CO2 emissions by 107,600 tonnes per year, according to Repsol, which has also recently entered the US renewables market.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Kappa, repsol, spain

Read Next

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

June 18, 2021
Lightsource BP has added 703MW to its Spanish pipeline through the acquisition of projects from Grupo Jorge, bringing its total pipeline in Spain to 3GW.

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

June 16, 2021
EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

June 15, 2021
Everwood Capital and the Prodiel Group have combined to create DVP Solar, a joint-venture (JV) focused on developing large-scale international photovoltaic projects, with gigawatts at various stages of development.

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

June 7, 2021
Solar PV power systems contributed to 11.4% of Spain’s power mix last month, setting a new record for monthly production, according to new data from grid operator Red Eléctrica de España.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

June 4, 2021
Spain’s PV sector has been boosted by a new auction mechanism that aims to support at least 10GW of capacity by 2025. José Donoso, general director of Spanish solar association UNEF, discusses what is driving growth and the various policies that the industry is asking for.

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

May 24, 2021
The construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021