Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

The company’s project pipeline includes the 825MW Pinnington and 595MW Pecan Prairie projects, bringing Repsol’s total installed and in-development renewable capacity in Texas to 2,681MW.

“The start of commercial operation at our Outpost Solar project advances our objective to become a benchmark in the US renewable energy market. With 1.4GW of capacity now online across three projects and an additional 1.4GW in construction, we are well on our way,” said Federico Toro, CEO of Repsol Renewables North America.

“This year we have continued to make strategic decisions, including optimising our portfolio through asset rotations and our partnership with Stonepeak, that will provide us with the capital to further support our growth in the US.”

Repsol entered the US market in 2021 with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and energy storage developer Hecate Energy, marking its first move into North American renewables and establishing a foundation for wider expansion in the region.

Beyond the US, Repsol serves 2.8 million electricity and gas customers across Spain and Portugal and manages a diversified renewable generation portfolio of more than 4.7GW of installed capacity, primarily located in Spain and the US.

Recently, Repsol agreed to sell its 40% stake in US renewables developer Hecate Energy, settling an outstanding dispute. In 2024, Hecate Holdings – parent company of Hecate Energy – had filed a lawsuit against Repsol to compel completion of the remaining 60% acquisition. Hecate’s founders had accused Repsol of delaying and obstructing the process despite a previously agreed deadline in the original deal.