Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

By George Heynes
SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

Future-proofing Europe's energy network

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

Acciona Energía wins 12-year CfD for 189MW Promina project in Croatia

AMEA Power begins construction at 24MW Ugandan solar PV plant

ib vogt signs 50MW solar PV PPA in Bangladesh

German energy service provider enviaM to build 700MW solar PV in Central Germany

Orlen acquires Polish solar portfolio with capacity of up to 280MW

The two companies have agreed to the acquisition for an undisclosed sum. Image: HEC Solar.

Rinnai Australia, owned by Japanese appliance manufacturer Rinnai Corporation, has expanded into the solar PV and energy storage space by acquiring Smart Energy Group.

Smart Energy, a nationwide Clean Energy Council-approved solar energy and energy storage retailer, was founded in 2016 with plans to support the Australian adoption of solar PV technologies. The group has over 200 staff with offices in Byron Bay, Newcastle, Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

According to Rinnai Australia, the acquisition represents a “significant step forward for both companies, enhancing their capabilities and offerings in the renewable energy sector”. Interest in the Australian rooftop solar PV sector continues to increase, with consultancy SunWiz revealing that 302MW nationwide had been installed in July 2024.

The acquisition will also help Rinnai Australia create a one-stop-shop for decarbonised solutions, particularly with its current portfolio featuring technologies such as green hydrogen. Green hydrogen for heating has already been explored in Japan, and the company plans to potentially use the clean energy carrier in the Australian market.

Rinnai Australia also offers other decarbonised technologies, such as heat pumps and a geothermal system, which grant renewable energy-produced heating, cooling, and hot water. Adding Smart Energy Group to its ranks will help add additional renewable energy generation assets to its portfolio, such as solar PV and energy storage systems.

Lucas van Raay, managing director of Rinnai Australia, said that this will help offer fully integrated solutions for households and businesses looking to decarbonise.

“This strategic move enables us to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy technologies across Australia, offering fully integrated solutions that combine energy efficiency with home comfort and convenience,” Raay said.

The acquisition will be completed for an undisclosed sum.

Japanese influence continues to expand into Australia

Rinnai Australia’s acquisition of Smart Energy Group comes just days after Japanese power company J-Power revealed it had agreed to acquire Genex Power, an Australian renewable energy and storage developer, in a deal worth AUS$351 million (US$229 million).

Revealed last week (31 July), J-Power secured 1,278,187,135 shares at a consideration price of AUS$0.275 and plans to expand its operations in Australia in an attempt to capitalise on the growing interest surrounding renewable energy and net zero.

australia, energy storage, green hydrogen, japan, retail, rooftop, rooftop pv, solar pv

Horizon-Power-PXiSE-Australia-microgrid

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

August 6, 2024
Public policy think tank the Australia Institute has released new research arguing that reconfiguring off-peak hot water systems could mitigate 4,000GWh of curtailed solar PV and wind energy on the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Image: Marinus Link.

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

August 5, 2024
The Marinus Link, a proposed 1.5GW undersea interconnector between Victoria and Tasmania in Australia has established a 2030 completion date.
CEFC_australia

SunWiz: Australia’s rooftop solar PV market sees 23% growth in July

August 5, 2024
Solar consultancy group SunWiz’s latest research covering July 2024 has found that Australia’s rooftop solar PV market has returned to growth with a 23% month-on-month increase in deployment.
Image: ARENA.

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

August 2, 2024
ARENA has committed over AUS$3.2 million in funding to PV Lighthouse and Built Robotics Australia to help develop ultra-low-cost solar.
Transgrid_New_South_wales

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

August 2, 2024
EnergyCo has revealed a string of announcements that aim to progress the development of the New England and the Central West Orana REZs.
genex_kidston_australia_2

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

August 1, 2024
Australian renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power has been acquired by Japanese power company J-Power in a deal worth AUS$351 million (US$229 million).

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

News

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

Solar industry facing 'uncertain policy environment' ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA's manufacturing expansion

Features, Guest Blog

