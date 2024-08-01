Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

By George Heynes
Storage, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

News

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

News

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

News

Enstall acquires solar PV mounting system provider Schletter

News

OCI Energy sells 260MW ERCOT solar plant to Hyundai Engineering

News

Tax credit transfer market leans towards competitive sales

Features, Interviews

US Senate committee moves forward on Energy Permitting Reform Act

News

Sunnova reports reduced losses of US$79.7 million in Q2 2024 results

News

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Genex Power’s portfolio consists of solar PV, wind, pumped hydro energy storage and battery energy storage, such as the 50MW Kidston solar project (pictured). Image: Genex Power.

Australian renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power has been acquired by Japanese power company J-Power in a deal worth AUS$351 million (US$229 million).

Revealed on Wednesday (31 July), J-Power secured 1,278,187,135 shares at a consideration price of AUS$0.275. J Power initially held a 10% stake in the company, with the two organisations having reached an agreement in May 2021.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The two companies had been jointly developing a 2GW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland dubbed Bulli Creek. The agreement signed last year (June 2023) granted J-POWER a 50% interest in the multi-staged solar power generation and battery project at Bulli Creek and provided Genex with a AUS$35 million corporate loan facility.

The two companies had also been jointly developing the 200MW Kidston Stage-3 Wind Project in Queensland, with operations expected to commence in 2025.

With the completion of this acquisition, Genex will apply for delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) effective from the close of trading on ASX today (1 August). The acquisition was advised by Australian law firm MinterEllison.

Geread Dooley, partner at MinterEllison highlighted that Japanese investment has been “critical to Australia’s growth” and that further investment will be “critical for Australia in achieving its energy transition ambitions”.

“This is another excellent example of MinterEllison supporting its Japanese clients with their most important and complex deals in Australia,” Dooley added.

This article first appeared on our sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

acquisition, australia, energy storage, genex power, J-Power

Read Next

Transgrid_New_South_wales

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

August 2, 2024
EnergyCo has revealed a string of announcements that aim to progress the development of the New England and the Central West Orana REZs.
Enel's Sao Goncalo project in Brazil.

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

August 1, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia has signed a long-term agreement with ElecSome to recycle solar PV modules across its portfolio.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

ARENA provides AUS$15 million to enhance operational capacity of NEM in Australia

July 31, 2024
ARENA has provided AUS$15 million in funding to AEMO to enhance the operational capacity of the National Energy Market (NEM), aiding solar.
FRV Australia's Dalby solar-plus-storage project. Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia secures AUS$1.2 billion refinancing facility for 1GW solar PV portfolio

July 31, 2024
FRV Australia has secured a AUS$1.2 billion (US$780 million) refinancing facility to support a 1GW portfolio of eight solar PV projects.
Other CSSI in NSW include the 2.2GW PHES power station Snowy 2.0 and Oven Mountain, a 600MW/7200MWh, billion-dollar energy storage project. Image: NSW government.

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

July 30, 2024
AEMO says projects seeking to connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in Australia rose to 43GW in June 2024, a 43% increase YoY.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

July 30, 2024
Ark Energy, a renewable energy developer, has submitted a development application for a 500MW solar-plus-storage project in Myrtle Creek, in north New South Wales, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

News

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

News

Oxford PV: Perovskite is the future of utility-scale PV, ‘end of story’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

News

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024