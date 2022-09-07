Subscribe
Risen Energy post H1 revenue of US$1.83 billion as increased product sales help to drive performance  

By Sean Rai-Roche
Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

Norwegian Crystals to scale up ingot manufacturing after securing EIT InnoEnergy investment

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

Portugal installs more solar PV in 2022 so far than all of 2021

Iberdrola to invest up to US$3 billion in Australian renewables as it targets 4GW portfolio

Greater standardisation and digitisation of renewable projects needed to reach net zero, says report

Risen’s performance was buoyed by strong PV product sales at a higher average unit price. Image: Risen Energy.

Module manufacturing major Risen Energy has posted strong revenue and profit figures for the first half of the year, driven by a large increase in product sales and unit sales prices.

Risen reported that its revenue in first half of 2022 increased to RMB12.615 billion (US$1.83 billion), up 51% year-on-year.

Its net profit attributable to shareholders rose to RMB505 million (US$73 million), which was up 653% on the same period last year. Meanwhile, net profit attributable to shareholders after deducting non-recurring profit and losses reached RMB476 million (US$68.8 million), a 340% increase year-on-year.

Risen said its strong financial performance was down to an increase in product sales and rise in unit sales prices.

Revenue from its solar cells and modules reached RMB9.854 billion (US$ 1.43 billion), an increase of 94% year-on-year, while revenue accrued from polysilicon sales was RMB977 million (US$141.47 million), up a staggering 820% year-on-year, with a gross profit margin of 59.8%.

PV Tech has previously conducted analysis of the top six module manufacturers and how they fared in H1 but Risen had not released its results at the time of that analysis. Today’s release revealed that the company was in line with the other five module makers that have seen their profits soar over the first half of 2022.

Risen said the conversion efficiency of its monocrystalline PERC cells, TOPCon cells and heterojunction cells have exceeded 23.40%, 25.00% and 25.50%, respectively.

Meanwhile, in order to meet “the growing demands for diversified products in the photovoltaic market”, Risen has explored new research and development (R&D) opportunities to meet the demand for high-efficiency modules.

It has built three product series: the Titan series, the NewT@N series, and Hyper-ion series – recently certified by German testing company TÜV SÜD – based on its 210 Technology platform”, Risen said.

“Risen Energy is committed to lead the technological R&D in the industry with continuous investment and leverage our high-efficiency photovoltaic product portfolio and global sales and marketing network to support the application and popularisation of clean energy globally,” Risen said in a media statement.

