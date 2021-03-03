Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

116MW project to be commissioned in two phases over 2021 and 2022. Image: Hevel.

Russia’s largest solar farm is to be constructed over the coming year using heterojunction (HJT) solar panels from Hevel.

The 116MW project, to be developed in Kalmykia, in the country’s south, is being brought forward by a joint venture between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Fortum, Finland’s state-owned energy utility which has activities in the country.

The RDIF and Fortnum recently established a joint venture to invest in renewables projects in Russia, but this had been restricted to 350MW of wind projects in Ulyanovsk and Rostov until now.

The array is to be developed in two phases, the first of which – at 78MW – is slated for commissioning in Q4 2021. A second phase of 38MW will be commissioned next year.

Hevel, the Russia-based manufacturer of HJT solar cells and modules, has come forward as the module supplier for the project. The deal comes just a month after the manufacturer confirmed that its capacity for module manufacturing had expanded to 340MW in 2020, equivalent to around 841,000 modules, with the company also forecasting a 13.3% increase in shipments for this year.

