News

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

News

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

News

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

News

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

Editors' Blog

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

News

Ecoppia eyes new markets following Tel Aviv IPO

News

Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

News

Daqo to supply 41,000MT of polysilicon to leading 210mm wafer producer TZS

News

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

News
116MW project to be commissioned in two phases over 2021 and 2022. Image: Hevel.

Russia’s largest solar farm is to be constructed over the coming year using heterojunction (HJT) solar panels from Hevel.

The 116MW project, to be developed in Kalmykia, in the country’s south, is being brought forward by a joint venture between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Fortum, Finland’s state-owned energy utility which has activities in the country.

The RDIF and Fortnum recently established a joint venture to invest in renewables projects in Russia, but this had been restricted to 350MW of wind projects in Ulyanovsk and Rostov until now.

The array is to be developed in two phases, the first of which – at 78MW – is slated for commissioning in Q4 2021. A second phase of 38MW will be commissioned next year.

Hevel, the Russia-based manufacturer of HJT solar cells and modules, has come forward as the module supplier for the project. The deal comes just a month after the manufacturer confirmed that its capacity for module manufacturing had expanded to 340MW in 2020, equivalent to around 841,000 modules, with the company also forecasting a 13.3% increase in shipments for this year.

Hevel is the event co-host and partner of the PV HeterojunctionTech Conference, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. The conference, held virtually over two days between 17 – 17 March 2021, will discuss the future of heterojunction PV manufacturing. More details regarding the event, including how to attend, can be found here.

heterojunction solar cell, hevel, hjt, pv heterojunctiontech 2020, russia

