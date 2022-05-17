Subscribe
RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

By Liam Stoker
RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

Green hydrogen infrastructure, legislation needed to build on REPowerEU plan

Europe’s PV industry demands planning reform, manufacturing incentives and greater ambition in solar strategy

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

Lightsource bp confirms ‘aquaculture’ solar project in Taiwan

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

RWE is pursuing a target of 50GW of renewables capacity. Image: RWE.

German utility giant RWE has issued a green bond with a volume of €2 billion (US$2.1 billion), the proceeds of which will be used to pursue development of solar and wind projects.

The latest issue follows two bonds issued last year with a total value of €1.85 billion to power RWE’s ‘Growing Green’ strategy, which involves the utility expanding its portfolio of renewables projects to 50GW.

RWE’s Breen Bond Framework, announced in April 2020, stipulates that green bond funding can be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, wind and solar projects. RWE is targeting projects in “attractive markets” in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Its latest bond has been issued in two tranches of €1 billion each with maturities in 2026 and 2030.

RWE said the issue was met with “strong interest” from investors.

