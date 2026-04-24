Saatvik moves into transformers with 80% Melcon acquisition

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Jaipur-headquartered Melcon, founded in 2005, manufactures a range of transformers essential for power transmission and distribution. Its portfolio includes oil-type, dry-type and auxiliary transformers, as well as energy-efficient models ranging from 5kVA to 12,500kVA, up to the 33kV class.

“Our acquisition of Melcon is a strategic step towards deepening our control across the power value chain. By integrating transformer manufacturing, we are not just adding a capability we are enhancing execution speed, ensuring quality assurance, and creating a more resilient and responsive supply chain,” Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said.

“Transformers are a critical bridge between generation and consumption. Without robust transmission infrastructure, renewable capacity cannot translate into reliable power. We are consciously evolving from being a solar manufacturer to becoming an integrated energy solutions player one that doesn’t just participate in India’s clean energy growth but actively shapes and enables it at scale,” he added.

By bringing transformer manufacturing in-house, Saatvik aims to address grid reliability and power evacuation challenges, while capturing a greater share of the renewable energy value chain. The company operates a 4.8GW module facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing an integrated site in Odisha with 4GW of annual module nameplate and 4.8GW of annual cell nameplate capacity.

The deal reflects a broader shift towards vertical integration, as Indian developers seek to reduce supply chain risks and improve efficiency.

In September 2025, Waaree Energies acquired a 64% equity stake in Kotsons, bringing the transformer firm under its fold as a subsidiary. Waaree said Kotsons’ manufacturing capacity would support rising domestic and international demand for transformers.

Shortly after this, Premier Energies acquired a 51% stake in transformer manufacturer Transcon and inverter producer KSolare Energy. Premier invested INR5 billion (US$56.96 million) in Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19.38 million) in KSolare alongside Syrma SGS Technology, strengthening its position across the solar manufacturing and power electronics value chain.