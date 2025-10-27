Subscribe To Premium
Premier Energies strengthens solar portfolio with KSolare, Transcon buy

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 27, 2025
Premier Energies strengthens solar portfolio with KSolare, Transcon buy

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

From energy yield to real-time performance: a new metric for PV project success

Nextracker forms JV in Saudi Arabia, raises FY guidance

Masdar breaks ground on ‘world’s largest’ 5.2GW/19GWh solar-plus-storage project

European solar PPA prices fall below €35/MWh in Q3 2025

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

Premier invested INR5 billion (US$56.96 million) in acquiring Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19.38 million), alongside Syrma SGS Technology, in KSolare. Image: Premier Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has acquired a 51% stake in transformer maker Transcon and inverter producer KSolare Energy. 

Premier invested INR5 billion (US$56.96 million) in acquiring Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19.38 million), alongside Syrma SGS Technology, in KSolare, strengthening its position across the solar manufacturing and power electronics value chain. The transaction is expected to close in 90 days, after which KSolare will operate as a subsidiary of Premier Energies. 

“This investment marks Premier Energies’ foray into the fast-growing transformer business on the back of surging renewable power capacity addition and growing electrification of the economy,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, CEO, Premier Energies.  

“The acquisition allows us to move further downstream, offering integrated and bundled solutions to power producers, discoms, and industrial customers, while shifting focus toward the higher-value MV, HV, and EHV segments over time.”    

The Hyderabad-based Transcon currently operates with a 2.5GVA annual manufacturing capacity, which is being expanded to 4.25GVA by January 2026 under an INR400 million upgrade project to add higher value products such as dry-type and inverter-duty transformers. 

Through this acquisition, Premier gains access to Transcon’s broad range of transformers, including solar inverter transformers (33kV), distribution transformers (33kV, 11kV, 6.6kV, 3.3kV), and specialty units for power distribution and industrial clients. 

Through its subsidiary, Neotrafo Solutions, Transcon is also investing INR1.81 billion to establish a 10GVA MV, HV, and EHV transformer facility in Hyderabad, expected to be operational by June 2026. Transcon reported revenues of INR2.63 billion for FY2025. 

Premier Energies is advancing toward a fully integrated 10GW manufacturing capacity across ingots, wafers, cells, and modules, while expanding into battery storage and inverter manufacturing. The New Delhi-based firm plans to more than double its current capacity to 8.4GW in cells and 11.1GW in modules by June next year.  

In a recent interview with PV Tech, Vinay Rustagi, chief business officer, Premier Energies, said the company is aligning its growth strategy with India’s vision to manufacture solar components “in India, for India and beyond.” 

Recently, the company commissioned a 1.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana. The facility, designed to deliver over 25% cell efficiency using a 16-busbar design to enhance power output, increased the company’s annual cell capacity from 2GW to 3.2GW.

The solar industry is watching to see if the emerging generation of perovskite-based PV. Credit: Fraunhofer ISE.

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

October 27, 2025
US solar technology company Swift Solar has deployed perovskite solar technology as part of a Department of Defence cyber warfare exercise in the state of Virginia.
Image: BNRG Leeson.

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

October 27, 2025
Australian solar developer, BNRG Leeson, has submitted plans for a 440MW solar PV facility in Victoria's Campaspe Shire to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
masdar groundbreaking oct 25

Masdar breaks ground on ‘world’s largest’ 5.2GW/19GWh solar-plus-storage project

October 24, 2025
The Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar has begun construction on a giant solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

October 23, 2025
US solar manufacturer T1 Energy sold approximately 725MW of solar modules in Q3 2025, as it continues to expand US manufacturing capabilities.
Image: Ingeteam.

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

October 23, 2025
Spanish power electronics specialist Ingeteam has won a contract to supply inverters and control systems for European Energy Australia's 100MW Winton North solar-plus-storage project in northeast Victoria.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Powerlink Queensland seeks federal tick for substation to connect 775MW solar PV plant

October 23, 2025
Powerlink Queensland is seeking federal approval to expand its existing 330kV Bulli Creek Substation in Southern Queensland to accommodate the grid connection of Genex Power's 775MW Bulli Creek solar PV power plant.

