Sabanci commissions 218MW Cutlass II solar project in Texas

By JP Casey
New Zealand: Aquila and Genesis Energy in new solar development partnerships

‘More work needed on cyber- and data security,’ says ESMC

Maxeon notified of Nasdaq non-compliance over financial reporting

‘It’s about weathering the storm’: driving renewable deals amid current economic challenges

‘Giving some of that forward vision’: the role of policy and market design in driving clean power investment

Soaring silver prices: how PV developers can tackle a new cost challenge

DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

bechtel
The Cutlass II solar project is Bechtel and Sabanci’s second joint project in Texas. Image: Bechtel

Sabanci Renewables, the North American subsidiary of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holdings, has commissioned its 218MWac Cutlass II solar project in the US state of Texas.

The project, which covers 1,100 acres in Fort Bend, was built by US construction firm Bechtel, which employed 300 people in the project’s construction. The company also worked on Sabanci’s neighbouring Cutlass I project, which has a capacity of 140MW.

Sabanci Renewables acquired the Cutlass II project last year, when it announced it expected the project to be completed in April, and be connected to the grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

“Sending maximum power to Texas’ grid is a fantastic milestone in this successful project and reconfirms that we were right to choose Bechtel,” said Sabanci Climate Technologies president Ismail Bilgin. “We’re looking forward to continuing this success on our next project, Oriana, together.”

The Oriana project is another solar farm in Texas, in which Sabanci invested US$243 million in March this year, that the company plans to commission in the second quarter of 272MW. Sabanci has already announced that US-based solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar will provide trackers for the project.

Projects such as these will contribute to what the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) expects to be the fastest-growing solar sector in the US, with the SEIA expecting Texas to add 40.9GW of new capacity in the next five years.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, bechtel, Cutlass Solar, project commissioning, projects, sabanci holdings, sabanci renewables, texas, us

