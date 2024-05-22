Sabanci commissions 218MW Cutlass II solar project in Texas

Sabanci Renewables acquired the Cutlass II project last year, when it announced it expected the project to be completed in April, and be connected to the grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

“Sending maximum power to Texas’ grid is a fantastic milestone in this successful project and reconfirms that we were right to choose Bechtel,” said Sabanci Climate Technologies president Ismail Bilgin. “We’re looking forward to continuing this success on our next project, Oriana, together.”

The Oriana project is another solar farm in Texas, in which Sabanci invested US$243 million in March this year, that the company plans to commission in the second quarter of 272MW. Sabanci has already announced that US-based solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar will provide trackers for the project.

Projects such as these will contribute to what the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) expects to be the fastest-growing solar sector in the US, with the SEIA expecting Texas to add 40.9GW of new capacity in the next five years.