GameChange Solar to supply trackers for Sabanci’s Oriana solar-plus-storage project

The project’s “WeatherSmart” system enables the trackers to use historic weather data to optimise solar power generation, and the company is enthusiastic about the potential for its “dynamic stow modes” to protect the modules from extreme winds, potential flooding and hailstorms that can take place on the Gulf Coast.

The news follows GameChange Solar’s provision of the Genuis trackers to a project developed by the Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Company in Egypt, following the launch of the trackers in January of this year.

“Choosing a US-based supplier reinforces their dedication to bringing clean renewable energy to the region while supporting the local economy,” said Max Johnson, director of business development at GameChange Solar. “We anticipate working on more projects with both exceptional teams in the future.”

The company has also announced plans to expand its US manufacturing capacity to 24GW, as it looks to take advantage of tax benefits offered for renewable power manufacturers in the US under the Inflation Reduction Act. The deployment of its latest tracker technology at two projects, in two different countries, will be a positive development for GameChange Solar and its long-term ambitions.

Sabanci purchased the Oriana project last month from US renewables developer Advanced Power, and plans to build a 60MW/120MWh battery storage facility at the project, which will be connected to the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). US engineering firm Bechtel has also been announced as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.