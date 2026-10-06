Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Saudi 250MW solar PV site is base for endangered species breeding programme

By Joseph Loe
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

CIP refinances MaxSolar’s 1.3GW renewable energy portfolio in Germany

News

Saudi 250MW solar PV site is base for endangered species breeding programme

News

Quality issues raise PV systems’ LCOE more than 20% – HelioVolta

News

Vertical bifacial PV specialist Next2Sun files for insolvency for two subsidiaries

News

Australia’s utility PV curtailment drops to 22% in September as renewables output hits 5.44TWh

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar output hits 4,780GWh in September with rooftop generation up 31%

Features, Long Reads

Sumitomo invests in 500MW/200MWh solar-wind-storage project in India

News

Enel finalises 270MW US solar PV portfolio acquisition

News

US FINANCE ROUND-UP: Maxwell, CleanChoice and Lydian receive investments totalling US$1.3 billion

News

Waaree Energies commissions 1.1GW PV inverter nameplate capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ranger Nourah Al Aqabawai, former ASCE CEO Daniel Blanco, Reserve CEO Andrew Zaloumis, EDF Group CEO Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Omar AlDaweesh and Reserve Chief of Conservation Maen Al Smadi release a Sand gazelle into the solar plant
Renewable energy and biodiversity conservation combine to create a double green dividend. Image: Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve

A 505 hectare operational solar park in Saudi Arabia is the site of a breeding programme for an endangered species. The 250MW solar park in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve is an environment in which sand gazelles are considered to be able to establish a viable herd.

The solar PV facility is built and managed by the Amaala Sustainable Company for Energy (ASCE), a joint venture of the EDF Group, Masdar, and SUEZ and Korea East-West Power (EWP).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

A seven-month proof-of-concept was launched in October 2025, involving several species, and sand gazelles were selected for their ecological importance and suitability for the site’s environment. Thirty-eight sand gazelles were introduced into the solar plant in May 2026, and are expected to produce offspring by December this year.

Population modelling by the Reserve’s Scientific Services Division indicates the introduced herd will grow to around 600-head by 2031 (500 is considered to be a minimum number of animals suitable for reintroduction to the wider 24,500km² reserve).

Some 73% of the site’s area will be open to the animals, comprising of open habitat and areas under the panels where the ground temperature is 5-10°C lower. The sand gazelles will be protected by a predator-proof fence and monitored by a specialist ranger team.

Dubbed ReWildingVoltaics, the initiative’s findings will inform similar future programmes in other regions where utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure and wildlife restoration can coexist, said the Royal Reserve.

Omar AlDaweesh, CEO of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at EDF Group, said: “This initiative demonstrates how renewable energy infrastructure can create value beyond the clean electricity it generates. By bringing biodiversity conservation into an operational solar facility, we are showing how energy infrastructure and nature can coexist.”

AgriPV projects commonly combine traditional agriculture with PV arrays, such as the introduction of sheep into facilities in France’s Cher and Charente departments. However, the Saudi initiative is said to be one of the first to target biodiversity action for endangered species in operational PV facilities.

Italy offers some of the most conducive physical and financial environments for agriPV, despite a ban on the practice in 2024, which was only partially repealed in 2025. In May this year, Danish IPP European Energy constructed a 225.5MW agriPV project in Sicily, and Austria’s renewable energy company Kelag International acquired a portfolio of agrivoltaic projects last month in the country’s Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna regions.

animal breeding, biodiversity, edf, masdar, middle east, saudi arabia

Read Next

A 38MW solar PV plant in Maryland from Madison Energy Infrastructure.

Best of the Week: IRENA’s latest report, US module prices climb and Abu Dhabi raises solar ambitions

September 25, 2026
Welcome to the PV Tech Best of the Week roundup, covering the week's biggest stories from the global solar industry.
The 1.2GW Abu Dhabi Noor solar project. Image: EWEC.

Abu Dhabi targets 35GW of PV by 2035

September 23, 2026
Abu Dhabi’s utility, Emirates Water and Electricity (EWEC), is targeting more than 35GW of solar capacity by 2035.
An EDF solar project.

EDF reaches financial close on 394MW solar PV plant in Utah

September 18, 2026
EDF power solutions North America, a renewables subsidiary of French utility EDF, has achieved financial close on a 394MW solar PV project in the US state of Utah.
Masdar and AGEC executives at signing ceremony to develop more solar PV and energy storage in Azerbaijan.

Masdar to expand solar PV and energy storage development in Azerbaijan

September 16, 2026
UAE state-run renewables developer Masdar has signed an agreement with renewables developer Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) to explore the development of new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.
The Red Sea solar-plus-storage project signing ceremony.

ACWA Power starts commercial operations at 340MW off-grid solar-plus-storage project

September 8, 2026
ACWA Power has started commercial operations at The Red Sea, which combines 340MW of solar PV with 1,227MWh of batteries, in Saudi Arabia.
The launch is part of a wider expansion of Nextpower’s solar solutions portfolio in Europe. Image: NextPower.
Premium

European offtakers seek ‘known costs’ of renewable PPAs amid Middle East conflict

September 3, 2026
PV Tech Premium speaks to IEEFA's Jonathan Bruegel about how renewable PPAs have become a key part of European energy resilience.
Newsletter

Most Read

Tandem PV wants to ‘leapfrog’ perovskite from Silicon Valley to the mainstream

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Sumitomo invests in 500MW/200MWh solar-wind-storage project in India

News

DTE Energy completes construction at 100MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Best of the Week: US policy drives manufacturing, why PV DC connector failures are a challenge and Linton sues Jingsheng

News

Australia’s utility PV curtailment drops to 22% in September as renewables output hits 5.44TWh

News

Waaree Energies commissions 1.1GW PV inverter nameplate capacity

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK