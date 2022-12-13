Scatec hires ex-Equinor executive as new CFO

Norwegian independent power producer Scatec has hired Hans Jakob Hegge as its new chief financial officer (CFO). He succeeds Mikkel Tørud, who will take over as Scatec’s executive vice president of green hydrogen and Middle East and North Africa region.
Hegge spent 25 years in senior positions at energy company Equinor, most recently as country manager for the US. In 2021 he became CFO at Moreld, an industrial group established in 2019 by Norwegian private equity investor HitecVision. The Scatec CFO role will be his as of 1 March 2023.
“Hegge has extensive experience from senior leadership positions from both finance and operations, roles that are well suited for Scatec’s growth journey,” said Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.
“He will be a solid addition to our management team, supporting our growth ambitions and strategy to develop, own and operate renewable energy and green hydrogen across our focus markets.”
Last week, Scatec signed 273MW worth of power purchase agreements with South African utility Eskom as part of the South African government’s scheme to build out renewable energy infrastructure in the country.
In November, Scatec announced plans to invest US$950 million in expanding its renewables portfolio across selected emerging markets.
“Working in the largest renewables company listed on the Oslo stock exchange is exciting and I am eager to contribute to the growth journey the company has started on,” said Hans Jakob Hegge.