Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Scatec has recorded an all-time high on its EBITDA during Q3 2022 with NOK850 million, due to high performance of its Philippines assets. Image: Scatec.

Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec plans to invest NOK10 billion (US$946 million) of equity into new renewable power plants through 2027.

The investment would correspond to adding on average 1.5GW of new renewable capacity every year.

The Norwegian IPP will expand its presence in selected emerging markets such as South Africa, the Philippines, Brazil, Poland and Egypt.

Meanwhile, the company has increased its revenue in the third quarter of 2022 with NOK1,818 million (US$171.4 million) made, up 52% from Q3 2021 when it recorded revenues of NOK1,196 million.

The increased financial performance was due to its hydropower assets in the Philippines continuing to outperform and for which it ended producing 37% more power than the 5-year average. The assets are expected to continue this trend, with power generation predicted to be up 30% on historical averages throughout Q4.

With the increased performance of its assets in the Philippines, the company also recorded its all-time high EBITDA, according to Terje Pilskog, CEO at Scatec, with NOK850 million accrued in Q3 2022, an increase from the NOK767 million made in Q3 2021.

After ramping up its solar project development during Q2, the construction of its solar PV projects in South Africa (540MW with 225MW/1,140MWh of battery storage), Brazil (531MW in partnership with Equinor and Hydro Rein) and Pakistan (150MW) are progressing well, with the latest suffering delays due to the floodings that ravaged the country earlier in the year. The expected construction time for the new power plants is said to be between 12-18 months.

During Q3 2022, the Norwegian IPP also announced the construction of a 50MW solar project in Botswana for which it signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC).

The company’s portfolio currently sits at 3.3GW of renewables in operation, 1.2GW of projects under construction and a backlog of projects totalling 893MW. Its pipeline currently sits at 15GW, up 257MW from Q2 2022, of which a third is solar PV. Historically, half of the projects in its pipeline have been realised.

With the increased performance of its Philippines assets and currency exchange rates, Scatec has reviewed its guidance for 2022 with an increased EBITDA of NOK2.75-2.85 billion, up NOK200 million.

Sunrun CEO calls for action to reduce US solar import delays

November 3, 2022
The CEO of US solar installer Sunrun has called for faster action to reduce import delays that continue to impact the country’s PV industry.

ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio

October 31, 2022
Renewables developer ACEN Australia has secured an AU$75 million (US$47.8 million) investment to accelerate the delivery of an 8GW clean energy portfolio in Australia.

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

October 31, 2022
JinkoSolar is on track to end the year with 70GW of solar module manufacturing capacity after posting better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

NextEra Energy reports US$1.7 billion in Q3 revenue, signs 2.4GW of renewable assets as it targets IRA incentives

October 31, 2022
NextEra Energy has reported better-than-expected financial results for Q3 2022 despite the damage wrought by hurricane Ian as it continued to buildout its renewable energy pipeline and seeks to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

October 31, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded an operating loss of US$68 million in Q3 2022, which it put down to ongoing supply chain disruptions.

JA Solar posts US$6.8 billion in revenue for Q3 as it begins N-type module delivery

October 28, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar achieved an operating revenue of RMB49.323 billion (US$6.8 billion) in the first three quarters on 2022, a year-on-year increase of 89%, according to the company’s financial results released yesterday.  

