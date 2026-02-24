Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Scatec reaches COD on Phase 1 of 1.1GW Obelisk solar-plus-storage plant in Egypt

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 24, 2026
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

News

European power price volatility creating battery and co-location opportunities

News

FTC Solar signs 840MW PV tracker supply agreement in South Africa

News

Scatec reaches COD on Phase 1 of 1.1GW Obelisk solar-plus-storage plant in Egypt

News

Comstock Metals approved as solar PV module recycler in California

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$3 billion for Latin American solar-plus-storage projects

News

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

News

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels at Scatec's Obelisk solar-plus-storage project in Egypt
The first phase of the Obelisk project comprises 561MW of solar PV capacity and 100MW/200MWh BESS. Image: Scatec.

Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has reached commercial operations for the first phase of its 1.1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

The first phase of the Obelisk project, which is the company’s largest renewables project, comprises 561MW of solar PV capacity and a total of 100MW/200MWh of the battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The second phase will add the remaining 564MW of solar PV capacity, which is currently under construction and expected to reach commercial operation, during the summer of 2026.

Once fully operational, the project will become the country’s and continent’s largest solar-plus-storage project, according to Scatec.

“Obelisk is being built at record pace since the signing of the power purchase agreement (PPA) in September 2024, which is a testament to our integrated approach and the unparalleled execution power of our construction team.

“This demonstrates our ability to execute large complex projects ahead of schedule and on budget, and we look forward to continuing supporting Egypt’s ambitions to increase renewable energy capacity and strengthen energy security,” said Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec.

As highlighted by Pilskog, the company had previously secured a 25-year PPA for the Obelisk project with Egypt Aluminium, the country’s largest industrial electricity consumer.

More recently, the company signed two equity agreements for stakes in the Obelisk solar-plus-storage project with Norfund, the Norwegian state-run investment fund, and French energy utility EDF. Under these two separate deals, Norfund will acquire a 25% stake in the holding company for the solar-plus-storage project, while EDF will take a 20% stake in the operating company.

egypt, mena, Obelisk, operational launch, scatec, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

The 2026 Energy Storage Summit.

European power price volatility creating battery and co-location opportunities

February 24, 2026
Increased renewable energy penetration in Europe's leading clean energy markets will lead to more fluctuations in power prices.
An Atlas Renewable Energy solar project.

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$3 billion for Latin American solar-plus-storage projects

February 24, 2026
Atlas Renewable Energy has secured refinancing of US$3 billion for a solar and BESS portfolio in Latin America.
An R.Power solar project.

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

February 23, 2026
Polish IPP R.Power has raised US$50.7 million (€43 million) in finance to support the development of a 70.5MW solar PV portfolio in Poland.
image

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

February 23, 2026
Developer FRV is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.
Delegates from Fortis Energy and EBRD sign mandate letter for potential financing on 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

February 23, 2026
Fortis Energy has signed a mandate letter with the EBRD to explore financing for a 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia.
The Wellington North solar project in Australia.

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

February 23, 2026
Lightsource bp has sold a 1GW operational solar PV portfolio in Australia to Australian-headquartered renewable energy company Aula Energy.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

News

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain