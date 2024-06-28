Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has signed a deal with energy producer EnBW to supply mounting systems to a 80MWp project in Germany.
Located in Baden-Württemberg, the Langenenslingen solar park will start operation in mid-2025 and have more than 146,000 solar modules installed. Schletter will supply its FS Duo fixed-tilt systems to the project.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Florian Roos, CEO of the Schletter Group, said that the FS Duo is a free-standing, twin-post system made of high-strength steel.
“A twin-post system was the more economical, long-term solution in this case. The benefit of additional stability clearly outweighs the slightly higher material costs, especially considering the system is designed to last 30 years,” said Roos.
FS Duo also enables installers to attach modules from below, which could minimise safety risks for installers. Moreover, the system is anchored into the ground using rammed and galvanised steel foundations, enabling stable installations. Schletter said the mounting systems can also be easily removed at the end of the system’s service life, allowing for a complete dismantling of the system.
Before this agreement, Schletter was also selected to supply its FS UNO single-pile mounting system to Austria’s largest solar project. Developed by Sonnenbau GmBH, the project has an installed capacity of 112MW and will be located in Burgenland, in the east of Austria, near the borders with Hungary and Slovakia.