Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

Schletter FS Duo mounting system
The Langenenslingen solar park is scheduled to begin commercial operation in mid-2025. Image: Schletter.

Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has signed a deal with energy producer EnBW to supply mounting systems to a 80MWp project in Germany.

Located in Baden-Württemberg, the Langenenslingen solar park will start operation in mid-2025 and have more than 146,000 solar modules installed. Schletter will supply its FS Duo fixed-tilt systems to the project.

Florian Roos, CEO of the Schletter Group, said that the FS Duo is a free-standing, twin-post system made of high-strength steel.

“A twin-post system was the more economical, long-term solution in this case. The benefit of additional stability clearly outweighs the slightly higher material costs, especially considering the system is designed to last 30 years,” said Roos.

FS Duo also enables installers to attach modules from below, which could minimise safety risks for installers. Moreover, the system is anchored into the ground using rammed and galvanised steel foundations, enabling stable installations. Schletter said the mounting systems can also be easily removed at the end of the system’s service life, allowing for a complete dismantling of the system.

Before this agreement, Schletter was also selected to supply its FS UNO single-pile mounting system to Austria’s largest solar project. Developed by Sonnenbau GmBH, the project has an installed capacity of 112MW and will be located in Burgenland, in the east of Austria, near the borders with Hungary and Slovakia.

Baden-Württemberg, enbw, europe, germany, mounting systems, pv power plants, schletter, solar pv

