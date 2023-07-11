Schletter to supply 112 MW solar PV project in Austria

Once the 112MW solar PV plant is operational, it will be the largest plant in Austria. Image: Schletter.

Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has been selected to supply its FS UNO single-pile mounting system to Austria’s largest solar project.

Developed by Sonnenbau GmBH, the project – which is currently under construction – will have an installed capacity of 112MW and will be located in Burgenland, in the east of Austria near the borders with Hungary and Slovakia.

A community-owned solar PV plant, it will be built in three sections as a hybrid project combining solar PV with wind power.

Once completed, it will be the largest solar PV plant in the country and the first to surpass the 100MW threshold.

“With around 300 sunny days and more than 2,000 hours of sunshine per year, Burgenland is predestined for the generation of solar power,” said Fabian Madl, key account manager at Schletter.

“With the Nickelsdorf solar park, the region is further pioneering the expansion of solar energy. At the same time, Austria is entering a new dimension in terms of plant size.”

Schletter’s FS UNO cost-effectiveness was a decisive factor in its selection, according to the company. This is not the first project in which the company has been part of in Austria, as it supplied its FS DUO dual-pile system for a 15MW ground-mounted project in Schönkirchen back in 2020.

Last month, Schletter unveiled its latest agriPV system at Intersolar 2023 which is mounted vertically.