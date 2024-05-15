Subscribe To Premium
SEG Solar to build 5GW vertically integrated manufacturing plant in Indonesia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Aerial render of SEG Solar's vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia
The completion of the first phase of the project is scheduled for Q2 2025 with 5GW of solar cells and 3GW of module annual nameplate capacity. Image: SEG Solar.

Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has signed a land utilisation agreement to build a 5GW vertically integrated PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

Construction of the plant will be carried in several phases. The first phase of the project is expected to have an annual nameplate production capacity of 5GW for solar cells and 3GW for modules. The completion date for the first phase is targeted for the second quarter of 2025.

Once fully operational, the project’s total capacity will be 5GW of annual nameplate production capacity from wafers to modules. The vertically integrated plant will be located in the Batang Regency in the Central Java province. However, the company did not disclose the technology that will be produced in the Indonesian plant.

Investment in the solar manufacturing plant will exceed US$500 million and cover over 40 hectares of land.

“Integrated layout across the entire industry chain is crucial for SEG to adhere to legally compliant supply chain standards. Through upstream and downstream coordination, SEG ensures the provision of clean, traceable green products for the markets in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia, thereby facilitating the global transition towards green, low-carbon energy,” said Jun Zhuge, founder and COO of SEG Solar.

Cells produced at the Indonesian plant will supply the company’s global module assembly plants with plants in China, Thailand and the US.

In its home-country, the company is currently building a 2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in Texas which is expected to be operational this year. Last year, SEG Solar completed funding for the module assembly plant with an investment of over US$60 million.

By the end of the year, the solar PV manufacturer aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 5.5GW of modules across its plants.

This is the latest manufacturing development in Indonesia where Singapore-headquartered PV manufacturer Gstar recently started construction on a 3GW silicon wafer plant. The plant is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

