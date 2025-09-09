Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Nautilus, Summit Ridge secure financing for US community solar expansion

News

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

News

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

News

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

News

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: China accelerates integration of AI and new energy, Chinese company signs 600MW international PV project 

News

Experts weigh in on the state of US solar manufacturing at RE+

News

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

News

US adds 17.9GW solar PV in first half of 2025, SEIA predicts installation slowdown

News

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The document lists eight policy areas that SEIA said are ‘critical’ for local, state and federal authorities . Image: Erlend Bjørtvedt, Wikimedia Commons.

The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a policy blueprint that it claims would “strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.”

The document lists eight policy areas that SEIA said are “critical” for local, state and federal authorities to meet “skyrocketing energy demands of AI, data centres and new American innovation”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The policies are: a focus on domestic manufacturing and US supply chains; a “regulatory fast-track” for PV and storage projects to meet data centre demand; reforms to the interconnection process and direction for power utilities; modernising transmission infrastructure; investing in long-duration energy storage technology; reforms to the wholesale electricity market; changes to utilities’ integrated resource plans (IRP); and incentivising distributed energy resources like virtual power plants (VPP) and microgrids.

“The reliability of our electric grid – and America’s ability to meet future energy demand – depend on adding more solar and storage to the energy mix,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA.

“Today, reliable low-cost solar and storage account for the vast majority of the new power generation being built in America. If this administration is serious about winning the AI race, we need policymakers at every level to put in place commonsense, grid-strengthening policies that accelerate solar and storage deployment.”

SEIA, an industry representative group for the solar and energy storage industries, said it would be “advocating for this agenda” at state and federal government level.

Policy shifting against US renewables

Clean energy technologies – particularly solar PV and wind – have taken a policy beating in recent weeks. July’s budget reconciliation bill brought an early end to the federal incentives to build renewable energy generation projects and was followed by an executive order that imposed tighter rules around qualification for the credits.

Manufacturing has also been affected by foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules, which prohibit the use of Chinese components or Chinese backing in US solar supply chains, if companies wish to receive the 45X advanced manufacturing tax credit.

Energy storage deployments have been less drastically affected, though FEOC restrictions will still apply to battery manufacturers.

The effects of these changes are yet to be seen. PV Tech reported yesterday that the US added almost 18GW of solar PV in the first half of 2025, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast that the country will see almost 40GW by year’s end, as well as over 18GW of new battery storage capacity.

However, SEIA itself predicts that the market will slow in the coming years, largely as a result of the policy changes in the budget reconciliation bill. It expects that the US will install 21% less solar PV by the end of the decade than it would have done in the previous policy environment.

This decline comes as solar PV and energy storage continue to account for the overwhelming majority of new power capacity in the US. In the first half of the year the two technologies accounted for 82% of all new energy capacity on the US grid. US electricity demand, particularly from the growth of AI and data centres, is set to continue to rise and solar – particularly with storage – represents an affordable and fast way to power that boom.

You can read SEIA’s full policy blueprint here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
finance, one big beautiful bill, policy, pv power plants, Solar Energy Industries Association, us

Read Next

The projects will add 130 MW to local grids, bringing Nautilus’s total portfolio to 700 MW. Image: Nautilus Solar Energy.

Nautilus, Summit Ridge secure financing for US community solar expansion

September 9, 2025
Nautilus and Summit Ridge Energy secured major financing deals to expand community solar projects across multiple US states.
Chart: Crux

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

September 9, 2025
The US is forecast to reach between US$55-60 billion in clean energy tax credit monetisation in 2025, according to a report from clean energy financing technology platform Crux.
Overview of the Lidso solar PV plant in Denmark developed by European Energy

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

September 9, 2025
The average price of solar modules sold in Europe fell marginally between July and August, while buyers’ confidence remained steady.
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

September 9, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has acquired Origami Solar, a steel frame technology-focused company, for approximately US$53 million. 
Stacy J. Ettinger speaks at RE+ 2025.

Experts weigh in on the state of US solar manufacturing at RE+

September 9, 2025
Leading solar industry professionals discussed the importance of US solar PV manufacturing at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, US.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

September 9, 2025
Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) broke records yesterday when renewables supplied 76.4% of total electricity demand, with solar power contributing nearly 60% of the record-breaking clean energy mix.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

News

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

News

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.