Sembcorp completes acquisition of 245MW renewables portfolio in Vietnam

Sembcorp announced the acquisition in late 2023. The assets have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) contracted with state-owned enterprise Vietnam Electricity. The deals were valued at S$218 million (US$160.3 million).

Sembcorp has been expanding its portfolio in Southeast Asia. In March, the company was awarded a 440MW solar-plus-wind project through its renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (GIWEL) from Indian state-owned utility SJVN in India.

After completing the project, Sembcorp will sell the power to SJVN via a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The project, connected to the country’s national grid Inter State Transmission System, is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months of signing the PPA.