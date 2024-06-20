Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sembcorp completes acquisition of 245MW renewables portfolio in Vietnam

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Sembcorp completes acquisition of 245MW renewables portfolio in Vietnam

News

Nextracker acquires Ojjo, expanding solar foundation business

News

‘Trying to be independent’: Grew Energy on the drive towards supply chain independence at Intersolar Europe 2024

News

Libertas study assesses feasibility of re-establishing European PV supply chain

News

Risen Energy’s 767.38Wp heterojunction PV module reaches 24.7% conversion efficiency

News

‘We are able to give you certainty’: EIT launches European Solar Academy at Intersolar Europe 2024

News

Germany to add 22GW solar PV capacity annually from 2026

News

‘TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment’: Solar N Plus on company direction, shipments and plans

Features, Interviews

‘A level playing field in EU must be ensured’: SPE on measures to support inverter manufacturers

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sembcorp solar project.
The company adds 196MW of solar and wind assets to its portfolio. Image: Sembcorp

Singaporean state-owned energy company Sembcorp has completed the acquisition of 245MW of renewables projects in Vietnam.

After the acquisition, the company will add 196MW of solar and wind assets to its portfolio. The company said that it will also acquire a 73% stake in a subsidiary of GELEX Group Joint Stock Company as part of the acquisition. After completion of the entire acquisition, Sembcorp’s renewables capacity in Vietnam will reach 455MW, while the group’s gross renewables capacity will be 14.4GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sembcorp announced the acquisition in late 2023. The assets have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) contracted with state-owned enterprise Vietnam Electricity. The deals were valued at S$218 million (US$160.3 million).

Sembcorp has been expanding its portfolio in Southeast Asia. In March, the company was awarded a 440MW solar-plus-wind project through its renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (GIWEL) from Indian state-owned utility SJVN in India.

After completing the project, Sembcorp will sell the power to SJVN via a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The project, connected to the country’s national grid Inter State Transmission System, is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months of signing the PPA.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
portfolio acquisition, pv power plants, sembcorp, SFIAsia, solar pv, southeast asia, vietnam

Read Next

Image: PV Tech

Libertas study assesses feasibility of re-establishing European PV supply chain

June 20, 2024
A study exploring the feasibility of resurrecting PV manufacturing in Germany and Europe more widely has identified an eight-cent-per-watt cost gap between modules produced in China and those produced locally.
Ashley Wang, Vice President, Solar N Plus
Sponsored

‘TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment’: Solar N Plus on company direction, shipments and plans

June 20, 2024
Ashley Wang, vice president, of Solar N Plus, talks about the company’s products, international footprint and production targets.
Image: Enphase Energy

‘A level playing field in EU must be ensured’: SPE on measures to support inverter manufacturers

June 20, 2024
EU inverter companies' market share is shrinking due to a lack of domestic support policies and fierce competition from China.
Image: Solar Promotion GmbH

New products, innovations and projects: The smarter E Europe announces 2024 award winners

June 20, 2024
The smarter E Award has five categories in total, including photovoltaics, energy storage, e-mobility, smart integrated energy and outstanding projects.
Dennis Shi, President, Sunman Energy
Sponsored

‘Tailwinds in Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are good for our products and solutions’: Sunman Energy on opportunities in overseas market

June 20, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Dennis Shi, president of Sunman Energy, about his views on markets offering great potential and financing.
European Energy’s 103MW Troia solar farm in Italy was completed last year. Image: European Energy.

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

June 20, 2024
European Energy is seeking Queensland government approval to pursue a 1.3GWp (1.1GWac) solar PV project in Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

News

660GW of solar PV deployments expected in 2024 – Bernreuter Research

News

US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

News

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

News

Queensland government designates new ‘Local REZ’ to triple rooftop solar PV generation

News

Oxford PV unveils record 26.9% perovskite tandem module

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024