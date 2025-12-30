Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 30, 2025
Power Plants, Companies, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

News

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

News

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

News

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

News

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

News

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Features, Interviews

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

News

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

News

Solar-plus-storage ‘gaining importance’ in European dealmaking: BayWa r.e. on Europe’s investment landscape

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Following the transaction, Sembcorp’s installed and under-construction renewable energy capacity in India has surpassed 7.6GW. Image: Sembcorp.

Singapore-based Sembcorp group has acquired a 100% stake in ReNew Sun Bright—the owner and operator of a 300MW solar project in India—for approximately SGD246 million (US$191.6 million) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra. 

The 300MW solar project, located in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, began commercial operations in November 2021. The project is connected to India’s national grid via the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and power generated is sold through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

When the deal was first announced in October 2025, the company said the deal would be funded through a mixture of internal cash resources and external borrowings. 

Following the transaction, Sembcorp’s installed and under-construction renewable energy capacity in India has surpassed 7.6GW. Globally, the company’s renewables portfolio stands at 20.2GW, including projects yet to reach completion.  

Sembcorp has solar assets installed and under development across multiple markets, led by India, alongside China, Singapore, Vietnam, Oman, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company also operates renewable energy assets in the UK, Bangladesh and Australia, and has a solar and wind development pipeline of more than 4GW in India. 

Recently, the company received a letter of award from Indian public sector power firm Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for 150MW of solar power and a 300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It was one of the successful bidders in SJVN’s latest tender, which concluded earlier this month, offering 1,200MW of solar generation capacity and 600MW/2,400MWh of battery energy storage. 

acquisition, india, pv power plants, rajasthan, renew, sembcorp, solar pv

Read Next

The project comprises two photovoltaic solar plants totalling 52MW, alongside an 11km transmission line. Image: Greenwood Energy

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

December 30, 2025
Greenwood Energy has reached financial close for the first phase of its 52MWp Terra Site I solar project in Colombia.
Image: Pixabay
Premium

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

December 29, 2025
PV Tech spoke with accountancy firm Baker Tilly about the new safe harbour and 'start of construction' rules for US solar projects.
The facility is co-located within the company’s existing module manufacturing complex. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

December 29, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy has successfully commissioned and operationalised a 2GW EPE film manufacturing facility at its Ambala plant in Haryana.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

December 24, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: A look back over a turbulent year in US solar policy changes, from the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to tariff challenges.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Image: Intersect Power.

Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

December 24, 2025
Alphabet has announced a definitive agreement to acquire data centre and energy infrastructure solutions provider Intersect for US$4.75 billion in cash. 
The CPV Backbone Solar project is located on a reclaimed, decommissioned coal mine site. Image: CPV Renewable Power.

CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

December 24, 2025
CPV Renewable Power and Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM) have begun commercial operations at its 160MW solar project located in Garrett County, Maryland. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

News

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

News

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Features, Interviews

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

News

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland