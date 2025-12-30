Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

When the deal was first announced in October 2025, the company said the deal would be funded through a mixture of internal cash resources and external borrowings.

Following the transaction, Sembcorp’s installed and under-construction renewable energy capacity in India has surpassed 7.6GW. Globally, the company’s renewables portfolio stands at 20.2GW, including projects yet to reach completion.

Sembcorp has solar assets installed and under development across multiple markets, led by India, alongside China, Singapore, Vietnam, Oman, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company also operates renewable energy assets in the UK, Bangladesh and Australia, and has a solar and wind development pipeline of more than 4GW in India.

Recently, the company received a letter of award from Indian public sector power firm Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for 150MW of solar power and a 300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It was one of the successful bidders in SJVN’s latest tender, which concluded earlier this month, offering 1,200MW of solar generation capacity and 600MW/2,400MWh of battery energy storage.