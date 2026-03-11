Subscribe To Premium
Beazley acquires kWh Analytics

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
March 11, 2026
EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

California rooftop solar receives setback as court upholds NEM3.0

VDE highlights underestimated wind speed factor in hail damage to PV assets

European solar module prices tick above €0.1/Wp as buyer optimism remains high

Beazley acquires kWh Analytics

Rethinking the next wave of TOPCon production

Western Australia unveils AU$153 million clean energy loans for manufacturers

Data centre energy pledge unlikely to benefit solar PV

US adds 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

EUROPE ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Helleniq Energy and others close European solar PV deals

Hail damage on a solar panel.
‘The energy transition represents one of the most significant opportunities for the speciality insurance market,’ said Beazley CEO Adrian Cox. Image: Kiwa PVEL

Speciality insurer Beazley has reached an agreement to acquire US-based climate insurance provider kWh Analytics.

Following the acquisition, kWh Analytics will be integrated into Beazley’s Marine, Accident & Political Risks team. The deal will enhance Beazley’s capabilities in modelling, underwriting and risk management across renewable energy portfolios.

The speciality insurer sees the energy transition as a significant strategic growth opportunity and is focused on underwriting the complex risks that will enable this transition.

Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley, said: “The energy transition represents one of the most significant opportunities for the speciality insurance market. At Beazley, we see transition underwriting as a dynamic, long‑term driver of structural growth, with investment in the energy transition projected to reach multiple trillions in the next decade.”

“For now, it is business as usual. kWh Analytics will continue to operate as a renewable energy MGA with $100M per location capacity. Insureds and brokers should be assured of continuity: our team, underwriting philosophy, and commitment to renewable energy remain unchanged,” said Jason Kaminsky, CEO at kWh Analytics, in a LinkedIn post.

On top of its data-driven modelling and underwriting approach to solar and other renewable technologies, the company also publishes several reports, including the Solar Risk Assessment. The latest report, published in June 2025, highlighted several risks associated with solar PV assets (Premium access), including cyber attacks, use of AI and underperformance.

Another key conclusion from the report was that the majority of financial losses (73%) for US solar projects were caused by hail damage, despite only accounting for 6% of the total number of loss incidents. To address that issue and the need for storm protection in the renewable energy market, kWh Analytics launched a new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storm events in August 2025.

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

California rooftop solar receives setback as court upholds NEM3.0

March 11, 2026
The California Court of Appeals has upheld the state's ongoing net energy metering programme, NEM3.0, dealing a setback to rooftop solar.
Hail-Damage-to-panels-in-Texas-credit-NexTracker

VDE highlights underestimated wind speed factor in hail damage to PV assets

March 11, 2026
VDE Americas has updated its hail risk model with new wind data, claiming it will improve the accuracy of hail-damage predictions for PV projects.
Google Belgium data centre solar storage
Premium

Data centre energy pledge unlikely to benefit solar PV

March 10, 2026
Amazon, Google, OpenAI and other tech firms have signed the 'ratepayer protection pledge' to build, bring or buy the energy required to build and operate data centres.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US adds 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

March 10, 2026
The US installed 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025, a 14% decrease from the previous year, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.
GameChange Solar trackers in operation.
Premium

‘It’s always about LCOE’ – GameChange Solar CEO on Terrasmart and sector consolidation

March 10, 2026
PV Tech Premium spoke with Philip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar, about the company's purchase of Terrasmart and wider solar industry dynamics.
New-Jersey-governor

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

March 9, 2026
Clean energy advocates have applauded new measures to expand solar and storage capacity in New Jersey and tackle rising energy bills, including a 3GW boost to the state’s community energy programme.
