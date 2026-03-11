Beazley acquires kWh Analytics

The speciality insurer sees the energy transition as a significant strategic growth opportunity and is focused on underwriting the complex risks that will enable this transition.

Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley, said: “The energy transition represents one of the most significant opportunities for the speciality insurance market. At Beazley, we see transition underwriting as a dynamic, long‑term driver of structural growth, with investment in the energy transition projected to reach multiple trillions in the next decade.”

“For now, it is business as usual. kWh Analytics will continue to operate as a renewable energy MGA with $100M per location capacity. Insureds and brokers should be assured of continuity: our team, underwriting philosophy, and commitment to renewable energy remain unchanged,” said Jason Kaminsky, CEO at kWh Analytics, in a LinkedIn post.

On top of its data-driven modelling and underwriting approach to solar and other renewable technologies, the company also publishes several reports, including the Solar Risk Assessment. The latest report, published in June 2025, highlighted several risks associated with solar PV assets (Premium access), including cyber attacks, use of AI and underperformance.

Another key conclusion from the report was that the majority of financial losses (73%) for US solar projects were caused by hail damage, despite only accounting for 6% of the total number of loss incidents. To address that issue and the need for storm protection in the renewable energy market, kWh Analytics launched a new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storm events in August 2025.