In a recent interview with PV Tech, Insan Boy, vice president of Seraphim, highlighted the company’s strategic focus on expanding and deepening its presence in key global markets. Seraphim has been proactive in targeting regions such as Western Europe, Australia, East Asia and Latin America, where it has achieved notable success. At the same time, the company is intensifying efforts in emerging markets such as the Middle East and Africa, recognising their significant market potential.
Seraphim, a pioneer in the international PV market since 2014, has transitioned from the traditional model of “made in China, sold globally” to a more diversified approach of “made globally, sold globally”. This strategic shift underscores the company’s commitment to global expansion and adaptation to regional market needs.
Over the years, Seraphim has built a strong brand reputation in established PV markets through innovation-driven, high-quality products. Its modules have been widely deployed across more than 120 countries, including major markets including the United States, Germany, Japan and Brazil, among others. The reliability and performance of Seraphim’s products have been validated across diverse environmental conditions, contributing to its growing influence and market share internationally.
Insan attributed Seraphim’s success in global markets to the dedication of its overseas sales team and strategic partnerships with local stakeholders. The company continues to uphold a “dual-wheel drive” strategy, focusing on both domestic and international markets to sustain growth and innovation in the PV industry.
Overall, Seraphim’s proactive international expansion and emphasis on product excellence position it strongly in the global PV market, reflecting its ongoing commitment to meeting global energy needs sustainably.
Market responsiveness
Insan emphasised the strategic importance of the European market for Seraphim, noting significant developments in several key countries. In 2023 alone, Europe added an impressive 70.1GW of PV installations, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. This expansion was complemented by a notable increase of nearly 21 million European households adopting solar energy.
Seraphim has actively participated in this growth, particularly in major markets such as Germany, Spain and Italy, where the company has executed substantial projects. Spain and Turkey, in particular, stand out as key markets for Seraphim, with the company establishing strong brand recognition through focused marketing efforts since 2019. Insan highlighted that Seraphim’s reputation precedes it in Turkey, where the brand is widely recognised.
Looking forward, Seraphim continues to tailor its offerings to meet the specific needs of the European market. The company showcased a diverse range of products at Intersolar Europe 2024, including advanced modules like the Hydra series heterojunction bifacial modules and the Sable series TOPCon bifacial rectangular modules. These products boast impressive specifications such as high efficiency and innovative design features, catering to the evolving demands of European consumers and regulatory requirements.
Insan underscored the importance of product differentiation in a competitive market environment. For instance, Seraphim’s TOPCon modules are offered in various sizes (182, 210, and 210R), each suited for different installation scenarios and regulatory constraints. In Germany, where module length restrictions are in place, smaller formats like the 450W or 460W all-black modules are particularly popular due to their aesthetic appeal and suitability for rooftop installations.
Seraphim’s strategic approach in Europe hinges on delivering high-quality, technologically advanced PV solutions that not only meet regulatory standards but also enhance system efficiency and aesthetic integration. This commitment to innovation and market responsiveness positions Seraphim strongly in the dynamic European PV market landscape.
Global footprint, localised production
Seraphim’s strategic expansion beyond Europe has been marked by significant achievements and focused initiatives in diverse global markets. In Australia, the company has solidified its position as a leading module supplier, consistently ranking among the top ten in the market. Seraphim’s success in Australia has been underscored by accolades such as “Best Solar Panels”, “Best Value Solar Panels” and recognition for “Best After-Sales Support” in 2023, highlighting its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
In Southeast Asia, Seraphim has strategically positioned itself since 2016, starting with the Philippine market. By tailoring products to meet local installation requirements and enhancing service capabilities, Seraphim has strengthened its foothold. Notably, in 2023, the company secured a significant PV module supply agreement with ERS Energy for a large-scale 300MW ground-mount plant in the Philippines. This success underscores Seraphim’s ability to leverage localised expertise and establish robust partnerships to drive growth in the region.
Looking ahead, Seraphim plans to further expand its footprint in Southeast Asia by establishing a local module manufacturing plant and actively participating in local tenders. This strategic move aims to capitalise on anticipated growth in regional demand, demonstrating Seraphim’s proactive approach to market development and localisation.
In South Africa, Seraphim has already established a local module factory and participated in numerous projects, aligning with the country’s rising prominence as a significant PV market. Meanwhile, in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, Seraphim has observed strong market performance and intends to intensify its efforts in the region going forward.
Regarding the United States, Insan highlighted the market’s importance and the challenges associated with entering it, particularly the need for localised manufacturing capabilities to optimise supply chain efficiency and competitiveness. Seraphim has laid out plans to address these challenges by investing in cell plants and collaborating with local partners, thereby positioning itself strategically to explore opportunities in the dynamic US market.
Throughout its global expansion, Seraphim maintains a commitment to decentralised production, as emphasised by the company’s chairman, Polaris Li. This approach allows Seraphim to leverage local manufacturing capabilities and streamline distribution, effectively reducing costs and enhancing product competitiveness globally.
In conclusion, Seraphim’s multifaceted global strategy underscores its agility and commitment to meeting diverse regional market demands while leveraging localised production and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth and leadership in the global PV industry.
Benefitting the end market
Regarding the global PV industry outlook and Seraphim’s strategic direction, Insan provided insights into the company’s goals and market expectations for 2024 and beyond.
He highlighted that the global PV industry is set to maintain a growth rate of approximately 20% this year. Europe, in particular, is expected to add around 70GW of new installations, demonstrating robust market demand. While other major markets like China are also projected to grow, the pace may not be as rapid as in previous years.
Addressing the industry dynamics, Insan acknowledged that there are cost pressures on the PV cell and module manufacturing chain. However, he emphasised that declining equipment prices ultimately benefit power plants and developers, enhancing return on investment and expanding the appeal of solar energy globally. This trend is increasingly attracting interest from regions like Africa, thereby broadening the market opportunities for PV solutions.
Looking specifically at Seraphim’s goals for 2024, Insan underscored the company’s commitment to financial prudence and sustainable growth. Seraphim aims to avoid loss-making orders and instead focus on key projects that align with its strategic objectives. He highlighted Seraphim’s strong team spirit and dedication to delivering excellence, particularly in critical projects that demand focused effort and unified teamwork.
Seraphim’s future global strategy revolves around strengthening its foothold in established markets that have shown strong performance while continuing to invest in emerging markets with significant growth potential. Insan emphasised the company’s upward trajectory over the years and expressed ambitions for Seraphim to rank among the top five global PV players. This aspiration underscores Seraphim’s commitment to continuous improvement and expansion in the competitive global solar market.
Looking ahead, Seraphim remains dedicated to upholding quality as the cornerstone of its business strategy. With a focus on efficient, stable products and ongoing technological innovation, Seraphim aims to meet customer needs with reliable PV solutions. By aligning its goals with customer-centric values and leveraging its established reputation, Seraphim is poised to contribute meaningfully to the global energy transition and drive its own growth in the years to come.