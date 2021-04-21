Solar Media
News

Seraphim Solar joins Central Europe rush with module distribution agreements

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Europe

Latest

Seraphim Solar joins Central Europe rush with module distribution agreements

News

Opdenergy enlists BBVA to lead financing for 725MWp Spanish solar portfolio

News

‘Unrealised potential’ for solar deployment at Australian airports

News

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

News

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

News

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

News
Seraphim's manufacturing facility in Vietnam. Image: Seraphim.

Seraphim Solar has become the latest mainstream module manufacturer to take aim at the Central Europe solar market, signing distribution agreements with a distributor and installer in the region.

Seraphim is to partner with Poland-based Menlo Electric, signing module distribution agreements for more than 100MW of planned shipments this year.

Polaris Li, president at Seraphim, said the manufacturer was pleased to collaborate with the company to “co-develop the Polish and Central European market”.

“Our partnership will not be limited to providing our latest high-efficiency solar modules, but also professional technical and marketing services. Menlo Electric is an experienced clean industry player and we are really looking forward to our cooperation,” he said.

The agreements will feature Seraphim’s S3 and S4 monofacial modules, which have power outputs of 370Wp and 440Wp respectively, aimed primarily at residential rooftop systems.

Menlo is an equipment and service provider for installers and distributors in Central and Eastern Europe, targeting markets including its native Poland, Germany and the Netherlands, with an expansion into new markets also being lined up.

Marta Walendzewicz, CFO and board member at Menlo Electric, said the company’s presence in Poland and use of shipping lines in the country gave it an advantageous position over other distributors.

“We ship most of our products through the Polish port of Gdansk, which is more conveniently located to serve the region than the more remote Hamburg and Rotterdam. As a result, we can offer attractive prices and convenient logistics,” she said.

Central and Eastern Europe has emerged as a hot market for solar this year, with Poland in particular expected to experience surging growth. Last October a report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) found there to be “vast untapped potential” in the region, which solar manufacturers have since been looking to tap into.

central europe, distribution, eastern europe, menlo electric, module shipments, seraphim

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

April 1, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

BayWa r.e. targets faster shipments to Poland with new offices and warehouse

March 22, 2021
Renewables developer and distributor BayWa r.e. will open new offices and a warehouse in Poland to improve its services for PV installers in the country.

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

BayWa r.e. signs Poland’s ‘first’ solar corporate PPA

January 28, 2021
Renewables group signs power purchase agreement (PPA) for what it claims is Poland’s first subsidy-free solar park.

Seraphim constructing 750MW highly-automated module assembly plant in Vietnam

December 8, 2020
Module manufacturer Seraphim is to invest in a 750MW module assembly facility in Vietnam to expand its global production footprint and serve US market.

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

First Solar touts its 'CuRe' technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift 'significant' costs onto solar projects

News

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

'New avenues for trading' opening up as solar financing shifts gears

News

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)
