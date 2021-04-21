Seraphim Solar joins Central Europe rush with module distribution agreements

Seraphim’s manufacturing facility in Vietnam. Image: Seraphim.

Seraphim Solar has become the latest mainstream module manufacturer to take aim at the Central Europe solar market, signing distribution agreements with a distributor and installer in the region.

Seraphim is to partner with Poland-based Menlo Electric, signing module distribution agreements for more than 100MW of planned shipments this year.

Polaris Li, president at Seraphim, said the manufacturer was pleased to collaborate with the company to “co-develop the Polish and Central European market”.

“Our partnership will not be limited to providing our latest high-efficiency solar modules, but also professional technical and marketing services. Menlo Electric is an experienced clean industry player and we are really looking forward to our cooperation,” he said.

The agreements will feature Seraphim’s S3 and S4 monofacial modules, which have power outputs of 370Wp and 440Wp respectively, aimed primarily at residential rooftop systems.

Menlo is an equipment and service provider for installers and distributors in Central and Eastern Europe, targeting markets including its native Poland, Germany and the Netherlands, with an expansion into new markets also being lined up.

Marta Walendzewicz, CFO and board member at Menlo Electric, said the company’s presence in Poland and use of shipping lines in the country gave it an advantageous position over other distributors.

“We ship most of our products through the Polish port of Gdansk, which is more conveniently located to serve the region than the more remote Hamburg and Rotterdam. As a result, we can offer attractive prices and convenient logistics,” she said.

Central and Eastern Europe has emerged as a hot market for solar this year, with Poland in particular expected to experience surging growth. Last October a report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) found there to be “vast untapped potential” in the region, which solar manufacturers have since been looking to tap into.